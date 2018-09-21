Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Mitch McConnell Again Proves He'll Stop at Nothing for a Conservative Court Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Rod Rosenstein’s Impeachment Threat Grows by the Minute

House Republicans were already pushing for it, and a new blockbuster story might get it done

By

Reporter

Tim Dickinson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Deputy US Attorney General Rod Rosenstein during Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Senate confirmation hearing to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 04 September 2018. President Trump nominated Kavanaugh to fill the seat of retiring justice Anthony Kennedy. If confirmed, Kavanaugh would give conservatives a five-member majority in the high court.Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, Washington, USA - 04 Sep 2018

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/REX Shutterstock

Steel yourselves. A cry for impeachment is coming — for Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who oversees Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation.

According to an explosive report in the New York Times, Rosenstein last year proposed the idea of recruiting Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment — a complex process to remove Donald Trump from power. Rosenstein also reportedly discussed wearing a wire to record his interactions with President Trump.

Rosenstein’s ideas were never implemented. The Times story suggests he had targeted John Kelly — then the Homeland Security secretary now the president’s chief of staff — to coordinate the 25th amendment solution. Rosenstein reportedly also talked of wearing a wire or recording the president using his cell phone during an erratic period when Trump was weighing whom he’d appoint as the country’s new FBI director. (Ironically, Rosenstein had participated in the ouster of the previous FBI director, James Comey, penning a memo that Trump touted at Comey’s firing.)

In a statement to the Times, Rosenstein denied seeking to remove Trump from office, calling the story both “inaccurate and factually incorrect.” Rosenstein added: “Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment” — which requires a majority of the Cabinet and the vice president to declare that the “president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

A source at the Justice Department suggested that any discussion by Rosenstein of wearing a wire was made sarcastically.

Rosenstein has long been in the crosshairs of Trump loyalists. Since Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation in March 2017, Rosenstein has overseen Special Counsel Mueller’s inquiry and defended it, admirably, from political interference.

Impeaching Rosenstein has emerged as an objective of top House reactionaries like Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows, who were willing to pursue Rosenstein’s removal over a trifle — his slow production of documents to the House about the Russia investigation.

Impeachment has also been on the lips of Rep. Devin Nunes, a member of the Trump presidential transition team who serves as chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee. Nunes was recently caught on tape telling donors that the effort to impeach Rosenstein would have to wait until after the midterm elections, because the Senate needed to focus on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation.

Nunes told GOP backers: “So if we actually vote to impeach, OK, what that does is that triggers the Senate then has to take it up.” At the time, he counseled conservatives to have patience. “You have to decide what you want right now, because the Senate only has so much time. Do you want them to drop everything and not confirm the Supreme Court justice?”

Related

Mitch McConnell Again Proves He’ll Stop at Nothing for a Conservative Court
Jamil Smith: Trump Reveals Himself, Again

With Kavanaugh on the rocks, potentially un-confirmable due to allegations of sexual assault, the Senate just may have time to take up Rosenstein’s impeachment. That is, if Trump doesn’t fire him first.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad