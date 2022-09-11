Watch the Wildest Moments of Lauren Boebert’s Debate: DC’s ‘Problem Is There’s Not Enough of Me’

The debate between Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, hadn’t even begun, and already the crowd was booing the congresswoman.

When both candidates were asked if they agree to the rules of the debate held Saturday night, Frisch quickly agreed. But Boebert instead attacked the moderator, Edie Sonn of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, claiming that in 2020, Sonn tweeted that she supported Boebert’s then-opponent, former state Rep. Dianne Mitsch Busch.

“This debate is not about me,” Sonn responded, but Boebert kept attacking, prompting boos from the crowd. “I’m here to be traffic cop,” Sonn said before telling Boebert they could end the debate now if she refused to agree to the rules. Boebert finally gave in and agreed to the terms of the debate.

Once the debate began, Boebert focused many of her attacks on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who she accused of running a “con game.” This led her opponent to respond at least six times, “I’m Adam Frisch, not Nancy Pelosi.” Frisch added that he would not support Pelosi’s speakership if he wins the congressional race.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re not Nancy Pelosi,” Boebert replied. “Because if you get there and she’s speaker, you work for her.”

Since Lauren Boebert has no ability to answer substantive questions about policy, her debate strategy last night was just to repeat “Nancy Pelosi’s con game” as the answer to every question. Here is a sample of them put together. pic.twitter.com/AUGUkMGhMi — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 11, 2022

Boebert also complained that the problem with the nation’s capital is that there are not enough Lauren Boeberts there. “Here’s the deal, in Washington, DC, the problem is there’s not enough of me,” the congresswoman said.

Lauren Boebert tonight during debate: “Here’s the deal, in Washington, DC, the problem is there’s not enough of me.” pic.twitter.com/r4w5pcd0H4 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 11, 2022

Frisch got in some attacks of his own during the debate and attempted to zing Boebert for her frequent Fox News appearances. “Do you promise to serve your full term, if reelected, even if your dream job of becoming a Fox News commentator comes up prior to the end of your second term?” he asked.

“I don’t think that’s my dream job,” Boebert said after a pause. “My dream job is actually just being a mom of four boys and raising my goats. That’s my biggest dream.”

Boebert’s opponent Adam Fritsch – Do you promise to serve your full term even if your dream job of becoming a Fox News commentator comes open?



Boebert – My dream job is actually being a mom of 4 boys and raising my goats. pic.twitter.com/SBGkeFVmTw — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 11, 2022

Frisch also asked the congresswoman why she refused to support bills that would fund scientific cancer research, alluding to Boebert’s vote against the TRANSPLANT Act, a bill reauthorizing the National Marrow Donor Program, which helps treat leukemia patients. Boebert justified voting no — along with fellow extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — by accusing Pelosi of “us[ing] the most vulnerable among us” to push her liberal agenda. Greene and Boebert were the only members of the House to oppose the bill.

Boebert and Frisch are scheduled to meet again next month during an online forum hosted by the League of Women Voters.