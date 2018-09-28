Will Your Senator Vote to Confirm Brett Kavanaugh?

The Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court battle has turned into one of the most contentious nominations in our nation’s history. An appellate judge on the D.C. Circuit, Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assaults during his high school and college years. He denied any wrongdoing in Senate testimony, but refused to call for an FBI investigation to clear his name.

Friday, the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee advanced his nomination 11-to-10 to the Senate floor for a final confirmation vote. The deciding committee vote, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), has requested a delay on the full senate floor vote in order to have the FBI conduct a week-long investigation. An investigation has also been demanded by the American Bar Association and the dean of Yale Law School, Kavanaugh’s alma mater.

Below is a survey of the state of play in the Senate, as it closes in on a confirmation vote to determine the future of the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh would require a minimum of 50 votes, as Vice President Mike Pence would then break the tie. This list will be regularly updated between now and voting time.

It is not too late to influence your senator’s position. You can reach any senate office by calling (202) 224-3121.

WILD CARDS

3 Republicans; 2 Democrats

Vote TBD

Arizona

Jeff Flake (R)

Alaska

Lisa Murkowski (R)

Maine

Susan Collins (R)

North Dakota

Heidi Heitkamp (D)

West Virginia

Joe Manchin (D)

PRO-KAVANAUGH

48 Republicans

Declared or likely YES vote

Alabama

Richard Shelby

Alaska

Dan Sullivan

Arizona

Jon Kyl

Arkansas

John Boozman

Tom Cotton

Colorado

Cory Gardner

Florida

Marco Rubio

Georgia

Johnny Isakson

David Perdue

Idaho

Mike Crapo

James Risch

Indiana

Todd Young

Iowa

Joni Ernst

Charles Grassley

Kansas

Jerry Moran

Pat Roberts

Kentucky

Mitch McConnell

Rand Paul

Louisiana

Bill Cassidy

John Kennedy

Mississippi

Cindy Hyde-Smith

Roger Wicker

Missouri

Roy Blunt

Montana

Steve Daines

Nebraska

Deb Fischer

Ben Sasse

Nevada

Dean Heller

North Carolina

Richard Burr

Thom Tillis

North Dakota

John Hoeven

Ohio

Rob Portman

Oklahoma

James Inhofe

James Lankford

Pennsylvania

Pat Toomey

South Carolina

Lindsey Graham

Tim Scott

South Dakota

Mike Rounds

John Thune

Tennessee

Lamar Alexander

Bob Corker

Texas

John Cornyn

Ted Cruz

Utah

Mike Lee

Orrin Hatch

West Virginia

Shelley Moore Capito

Wisconsin

Ron Johnson

Wyoming

John Barrasso

Mike Enzi

ANTI-KAVANAUGH

47 Democrats

Declared or likely NO votes

Alabama

Doug Jones

California

Dianne Feinstein

Kamala Harris

Colorado

Michael Bennett

Connecticut

Richard Blumenthal

Chris Murphy

Delaware

Tom Carper

Chris Coons

Florida

Bill Nelson

Hawaii

Mazie Hirono

Brian Schatz

Illinois

Tammy Duckworth

Dick Durbin

Indiana

Joe Donnelly

Maine

Angus King

Maryland

Ben Cardin

Chris Van Hollen

Massachusetts

Ed Markey

Elizabeth Warren

Michigan

Gary Peters

Debbie Stabenow

Minnesota

Amy Klobuchar

Tina Smith

Missouri

Claire McCaskill

Montana

Jon Tester

Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto

New Hampshire

Maggie Hassan

Jeanne Shaheen

New Jersey

Cory Booker

Bob Menendez

New Mexico

Martin Heinrich

Tom Udall

New York

Kirsten Gillibrand

Chuck Schumer

Ohio

Sherrod Brown

Oregon

Jeff Merkley

Ron Wyden

Pennsylvania

Bob Casey

Rhode Island

Jack Reed

Sheldon Whitehouse

Vermont

Pat Leahy

Bernie Sanders

Virginia

Tim Kaine

Mark Warner

Washington

Maria Cantwell

Patty Murray

Wisconsin

Tammy Baldwin