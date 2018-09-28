Will Your Senator Vote to Confirm Brett Kavanaugh?

The Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court battle has turned into one of the most contentious nominations in our nation’s history. An appellate judge on the D.C. Circuit, Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assaults during his high school and college years. He denied any wrongdoing in Senate testimony, but refused to call for an FBI investigation to clear his name.
Friday, the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee advanced his nomination 11-to-10 to the Senate floor for a final confirmation vote. The deciding committee vote, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), has requested a delay on the full senate floor vote in order to have the FBI conduct a week-long investigation. An investigation has also been demanded by the American Bar Association and the dean of Yale Law School, Kavanaugh’s alma mater.
Below is a survey of the state of play in the Senate, as it closes in on a confirmation vote to determine the future of the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh would require a minimum of 50 votes, as Vice President Mike Pence would then break the tie. This list will be regularly updated between now and voting time.
It is not too late to influence your senator’s position. You can reach any senate office by calling (202) 224-3121.
WILD CARDS
3 Republicans; 2 Democrats
Vote TBD
Arizona
Jeff Flake (R)
Alaska
Lisa Murkowski (R)
Maine
Susan Collins (R)
North Dakota
Heidi Heitkamp (D)
West Virginia
Joe Manchin (D)
PRO-KAVANAUGH
48 Republicans
Declared or likely YES vote
Alabama
Richard Shelby
Alaska
Dan Sullivan
Arizona
Jon Kyl
Arkansas
John Boozman
Tom Cotton
Colorado
Cory Gardner
Florida
Marco Rubio
Georgia
Johnny Isakson
David Perdue
Idaho
Mike Crapo
James Risch
Indiana
Todd Young
Iowa
Joni Ernst
Charles Grassley
Kansas
Jerry Moran
Pat Roberts
Kentucky
Mitch McConnell
Rand Paul
Louisiana
Bill Cassidy
John Kennedy
Mississippi
Cindy Hyde-Smith
Roger Wicker
Missouri
Roy Blunt
Montana
Steve Daines
Nebraska
Deb Fischer
Ben Sasse
Nevada
Dean Heller
North Carolina
Richard Burr
Thom Tillis
North Dakota
John Hoeven
Ohio
Rob Portman
Oklahoma
James Inhofe
James Lankford
Pennsylvania
Pat Toomey
South Carolina
Lindsey Graham
Tim Scott
South Dakota
Mike Rounds
John Thune
Tennessee
Lamar Alexander
Bob Corker
Texas
John Cornyn
Ted Cruz
Utah
Mike Lee
Orrin Hatch
West Virginia
Shelley Moore Capito
Wisconsin
Ron Johnson
Wyoming
John Barrasso
Mike Enzi
ANTI-KAVANAUGH
47 Democrats
Declared or likely NO votes
Alabama
Doug Jones
California
Dianne Feinstein
Kamala Harris
Colorado
Michael Bennett
Connecticut
Richard Blumenthal
Chris Murphy
Delaware
Tom Carper
Chris Coons
Florida
Bill Nelson
Hawaii
Mazie Hirono
Brian Schatz
Illinois
Tammy Duckworth
Dick Durbin
Indiana
Joe Donnelly
Maine
Angus King
Maryland
Ben Cardin
Chris Van Hollen
Massachusetts
Ed Markey
Elizabeth Warren
Michigan
Gary Peters
Debbie Stabenow
Minnesota
Amy Klobuchar
Tina Smith
Missouri
Claire McCaskill
Montana
Jon Tester
Nevada
Catherine Cortez Masto
New Hampshire
Maggie Hassan
Jeanne Shaheen
New Jersey
Cory Booker
Bob Menendez
New Mexico
Martin Heinrich
Tom Udall
New York
Kirsten Gillibrand
Chuck Schumer
Ohio
Sherrod Brown
Oregon
Jeff Merkley
Ron Wyden
Pennsylvania
Bob Casey
Rhode Island
Jack Reed
Sheldon Whitehouse
Vermont
Pat Leahy
Bernie Sanders
Virginia
Tim Kaine
Mark Warner
Washington
Maria Cantwell
Patty Murray
Wisconsin
Tammy Baldwin
