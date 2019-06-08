Mob Boss James ‘Whitey’ Bulger Was a Trump Supporter, Prison Letters Show

Prior to his death in October of 2018 notorious South Boston mob boss and FBI informant James “Whitey” Bulger heaped praise on President Donald Trump in prison letters obtained by NBC News.

Bulger was impressed with Trump’s attacks on the media, writing in August 2018, “Trump is tough and fights back instead of bowing down to pressure — and caving in to press!” adding, “U.S. agrees with him press attacking and his reaction increases his popularity — He has my vote so far.”

Bulger was also a fan of Trump’s foreign policy, writing, “History may show Trump was the man of the hour.” He also said that the President’s tough talk made a difference with leaders abroad, “Feel China respects him and hesitant to try to bully him,” Bulger wrote.

Bulger somehow concluded that Trump’s well-documented philandering was behind him while comparing him to former president Bill Clinton: “My bet is [Trump is] happy with present wife and settled down. No way would he wind up in Oval Office with a Monica Lewinsky — That was a scandal! Same media that attacks Trump would cover up for Bill Clinton.”

For obvious reasons, Bulger was not a fan of the FBI and lashed out at former FBI Director and special counsel Robert Mueller, writing, “Trump is experiencing what Mueller and company can orchestrate,” He added, “[Mueller] should observe biblical saying – ‘Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.'”

Bulger was captured in 2011 and was found beaten to death in prison in October 2018.