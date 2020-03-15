 White House Physician Claims Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Genesis P-Orridge, Throbbing Gristle Founder and Industrial Music Pioneer, Dead at 70 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

White House Doctor Claims Trump Tested Negative for COVID-19 But We Have No Reason to Believe Him

After a series of contradictions with how the president has dealt with his exposure to those who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, the White House physician now claims Trump has tested negative

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
White House Physician Claims Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus .

Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

White House physician Sean Conley says President Donald Trump has tested negative for the new coronavirus. But the administration has been intentionally spreading disinformation, which gives us little confidence in the veracity of this most recent statement.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham released a statement on Saturday that said after Conley had “an in-depth” conversation with the president late Friday night, Trump “elected to proceed” with having a COVID-19 test.

Conley wrote that on Saturday that he “received confirmation that the test is negative.”

Trump’s doctor added, “One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free.” Two people that Trump came in contact with from that dinner have since tested positive for COVID-19.

At a press conference on Friday, Trump claimed he was symptom-free and said that since the guidelines called for those who fell in that category to refrain from seeking a test, that is what he would do. But the guidelines also recommend people who’ve been near or have come in contact with those who have contracted the virus, which Trump had, should get tested.

Related

Trump Planned to Stop Hundreds Of Thousands From Getting Food Stamps
Trump Planned to Kick Hundreds Of Thousands off Food Stamps Until a Judge Blocked Him
Mexico Considers Border Restrictions as U.S. COVID-19 Cases Rise

Related

Dimebag Darrell
Phil Anselmo Remembers Dimebag Darrell: 'I Think of Him Every Day'
The Great Thanksgiving Game That Wasn't

Then close to midnight on Friday, Conley released a strangely worded statement that contradicted the government’s recommendations. The White House physician wrote that there was not only any need for Trump to self-quarantine, as others have done in similar situations, but that “given the president himself remains without symptoms, testing for the COVID-19 is not currently indicated.”

On Saturday, during a press conference, Trump said he did indeed get tested, “I also took the test last night, and I decided I should, based on the press conference yesterday. People were asking.”

But if it’s true that Trump took the test Friday evening, it’s suspicious that the physician’s office would release a statement at midnight saying he didn’t need one.

At that same Saturday press conference, Trump also told reporters his temperature was “totally normal.”

If that’s true, that might be the only thing that could be considered normal in this administration.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.