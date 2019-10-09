 Impeachment Inquiry: Lindsey Graham Argued for Congressional Oversight – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Joe Biden: Trump 'Should Be Impeached' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

The Best Argument Against the White House Stonewalling Congress Was Made by … Lindsey Graham

“It is not your job to tell us what we need,” the senator said in 1998. “It is your job to comply with the things we need to provide oversight over you.”

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) listens at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on April 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee is questioning whether large tech companies are biased towards conservatives. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) listens at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on April 10th, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

In an eight-page letter sent to congressional leaders, the White House made clear Tuesday night that it has no plans to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry House Democrats launched last month.

The letter is one of the most inaccurate, unhinged pieces of correspondence ever to bear the White House letterhead, and represents the latest nadir of the Trump administration’s campaign to spread disinformation about the president’s actions and the nature of the impeachment inquiry. Georgetown law professor Heidi Li Feldman described its contents on Twitter as a set of “totally absurd legal arguments attempting to justify what is clearly contempt of Congress.”

One of Trump’s most loyal partners in defying congressional Democrats is Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who on Wednesday told Fox News that he plans to ask Senate Republicans to sign a letter saying they do not “believe the transcript of the phone call between the president and the Ukraine is an impeachable offense,” adding that House Democrats are “about to destroy the nation for no good reason.”

But Graham didn’t really address the letter the White House sent to congressional leaders the previous night. Ironically, he already addressed the issue when he delivered one of the most concise, effective arguments for why the White House has no choice but to comply with congressional requests for testimony and documents. The only problem is that he delivered it in 1998, well before he crawled into Trump’s pocket.

Related

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting at the Indian Creek Nature Preserve, in Cedar Rapids, IowaElection 2020 Joe Biden, Cedar Rapids, USA - 20 Sep 2019
Joe Biden: Trump 'Should Be Impeached'
Rihanna Talks 'Reggae-Inspired' New Album, Turning Down the Super Bowl

Here’s what he said:

“Article III of impeachment against Richard Nixon was based on the idea [he] failed to comply with subpoenas of Congress. Congress was going through its oversight function to provide oversight of the president. When asked for information, Richard Nixon chose not to comply and the Congress back at that time said, ‘You’re taking impeachment away from us. You’re becoming the judge and jury. It is not your job to tell us what we need. It is your job to comply with the things we need to provide oversight over you. The day Richard Nixon failed to answer that subpoena is the day that he was subject to impeachment because he took the power of Congress away from Congress and became the judge and jury.”

Pretty convincing stuff.

Graham isn’t the only Republican to have had a change of heart regarding congressional oversight now that it’s zeroing in on the president. On Tuesday, former congressman Trey Gowdy, who chaired the select committee to investigate the terrorist attack in Benghazi, agreed to work with the Trump administration as it fights the impeachment inquiry. The White House letter laying out the administration’s intention to stonewall Congress was sent hours after Gowdy met with Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to seal the deal.

But in 2012 Gowdy seemed pretty certain that if Congress subpoenas an entity for testimony or documents, that entity better comply, “vicissitudes of political cycles” be damned.

Gowdy apparently wasn’t able to relay his beliefs about the sanctity of congressional oversight to the White House before the letter could be sent Tuesday night.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.