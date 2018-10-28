White House Cabinet Departures Rumored to Continue After Midterms

President Donald Trump might as well install a revolving door in the front of the White House, so frequent have been the firings and resignations in his administration. They have been so numerous, the New York Times characterized the turnover as “unprecedented.” Now even more administration officials are rumored to be leaving after the midterm elections, Politico reported.

Among those who have announced they are leaving or who may leave after the midterms are:

Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley

Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen

They would join the many administration officials who have left in the two years since Trump was inaugurated. That list includes, “a secretary of State, an Environmental Protection Agency administrator, a secretary of Health and Human Services, a secretary of Veterans Affairs, and a chief of staff. Two of Trump’s early Cabinet secretaries, CIA Director Mike Pompeo and former DHS Secretary John Kelly, also shifted jobs internally, with Pompeo becoming secretary of State and Kelly taking over as White House chief of staff,” Politico wrote.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has been keeping track of the departures from the administration, but they became so numerous she ran out of room on her jumbo screen to list them all.

Of course, we must remember that it was Trump who promised nothing but the very best people in his White House. “There are those that are saying it’s one of the finest group of people ever assembled as a candidate — as a Cabinet. This is a tremendous amount of talent,” the president said at a Cabinet meeting on October 17, 2017. Now, five of those tremendously talented individuals are rumored to be on the way out, almost exactly a year later.