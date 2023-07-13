Secret Service Comes Up Empty in White House Cocaine Probe

The Secret Service has been unable to identify who left a bag of cocaine in the West Wing of the White House earlier this month, CNN reported on Thursday, noting that the investigation has concluded.

Two sources familiar with the investigation told CNN that after combing through troves of security footage and visitor logs, the Secret Service has landed on a theory that the baggie was left by one of the hundreds of employees and visitors who stop by the White House every day. The location where the drugs were found contains cubbies where tour groups and staffers can leave their phones and belongings before entering a secure area.

NBC News reported that the drugs were sent to at least two FBI labs in an attempt to secure usable fingerprints from the bag, to no avail.

Sources say the FBI crime lab used advanced techniques to attempt to lift a usable print. The packet was tested at two federal labs. https://t.co/h7BH4CASuD — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 13, 2023

The conclusion of the Secret Service’s investigation is unlikely to mollify Republicans, who have been attempting to link the discovery to Hunter Biden’s own history of drug use. Former President Donald Trump has insinuated that not only Hunter Biden, but President Joe Biden himself were the ones consuming the drug. Trump also suggested on Monday that the Secret Service was engaged in a cover-up on behalf of the Biden family.

"The White House has Security Cameras (far more than Mar-a-Lago!) all over the place, especially the location in question," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS. If they don't release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!"

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has shut down questions about whether the cocaine could have belonged to the Bidens. The bag was discovered on Sunday, July 2, and Jean-Pierre has stated that the family had not been in the White House “Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday so to ask that question is incredibly irresponsible.”

Republicans have yet to offer an explanation for why Joe or Hunter would be storing their stuff in a publicly accessible cubby in the West Wing.