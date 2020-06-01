In a moment that reflects all too well on one of the ills that confronts American society and is playing out before us during the protests: a white host on Fox News decided that his Black colleague had spoken long enough while trying to make a point about systemic racism and shouted him down.

On Monday, Fox News’ Juan Williams first used the example of Colin Kaepernick’s protest and wondered if, in the face of the violence that has risen from the most recent demonstrations, whether some might reconsider his methods and not be so offended.

Williams then attempted to further his case by bringing up legitimate flashpoints like stop and frisk policies that he said “stigmatized young Black men.”

When Williams was just about to get to his point about institutional racism, one of his white co-hosts, Greg Gutfeld, had already had enough.

Williams continued, “It’s damaging to human-beings who don’t want to be treated as if they are criminals simply on the basis of their skin color. And yet you see the national security advisor—” which is when Gutfeld interrupted and started to aggressively speak over Williams.

“But Juan, but Juan. No one is disagreeing with you,” Gutfeld said loudly and continuously, leaning forward in his seat. Williams asked if he could finish his point, but Gutfeld brushed that off and told him he’d spoke long enough.

Williams eventually relented because Gutfeld would not stop speaking over him, repeatedly yelling, ”If we all agree!”

White Fox News Host Screams Over Black Co-Host While He Spoke About Systemic Racism https://t.co/EBKYqHGR42 pic.twitter.com/sTqRICADMG — Peter Wade 🤦‍♂️ (@brooklynmutt) June 1, 2020

Williams finally got around to making his point to the now red-in-the-face and over-heated Gutfeld by explaining it was the words of the National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, who, this weekend, had denied that there is systemic racism in the nation’s police departments.

But of course, both Gutfeld and another white host on the show, Jesse Watters, did not agree with the point Williams was trying to make, ironically while being cutoff with screams of “Nobody is disagreeing with you, Juan” and shouts of “We all agree.”

Watters wrapped the segment by saying, “This is not about Robert O’Brien.”