Weekend Update Roasted the President and Roger Stone, This Week’s Biggest Losers

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che opened their segment by mocking the president for ending the shutdown without getting funding for his beloved wall and caving to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

“It’s pretty clear that Trump has not figured out how to deal with Nancy Pelosi yet. Usually when a woman is giving him this much trouble, he just gives her $130,000 just to shut up,” Jost said.

But Che warned Democrats not to celebrate too much: “I know liberals are tweeting out ‘Trump caved! Trump caved!’ but y’all gotta calm down,” Che said. “Stop gloating. You didn’t win yet. The man is still one tweet away from calling a national state of emergency and bringing back slavery. Act like he’s still crazy! You’ve got to treat him like you’re training a dog. Constant positive reinforcement. Maybe instead, every time he does something you like, tweet out ‘Who’s a good boy?'”

The hosts then moved on to roast Trump associate Roger Stone, who was arrested in an early morning FBI raid.

“Roger Stone was arrested at 6:00 a.m. Friday morning by a team of officers with heavy weapons,” Che said. “Finally. This is all I’ve been waiting for. Old white dudes getting dragged out their crib like dope dealers. Was it excessive? Yes. And I wish it was worse. I wish he was wearing just boxers and a durag and there was a baby crying, and they tased his girl. Give’em the works!”