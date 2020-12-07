Government Watchdog Says White House Advisor Peter Navarro Violated the Hatch Act

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has continuously violated the Hatch Act, and on Monday the Office of Special Counsel called on President Trump to take “appropriate disciplinary action.”

In the filing, the government watchdog said Navarro broke the law that forbids government employees from engaging in political activities. The report cited several broadcast interviews and social media posts in which Trump’s trade advisor flaunted the legal restriction.

“From May 26 through October 19, 2020, during at least six media interviews where he appeared in his official capacity as Assistant to the President and Director of the Office on Trade and Manufacturing Policy, Dr. Navarro repeatedly attacked presidential candidate Joe Biden and/or vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris,” the OSC wrote.

The filing went on to explain that Navarro knew full well that he was at odds with the law: “Dr. Navarro’s violations of the Hatch Act were knowing and willful. The White House Counsel’s Office attorney explained that all White House employees receive mandatory ethics training, which includes training on the Hatch Act.”

The report continued, “And five of the interviews discussed above occurred after OSC sent its July 21, 2020 letter to Dr. Navarro, putting him on notice of the allegations OSC was investigating. Yet Dr. Navarro continued to violate the Hatch Act by attacking presidential candidate Joe Biden during official interviews despite knowing that OSC was investigating him for engaging in that very activity.”

Navarro’s blatant disregard for the law will likely bring no repercussions from his boss. Trump has ignored the independent federal investigative agency suggestions in the past. The president did nothing in 2019 when the OSC recommended that former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, a “repeat offender,” be fired for violating the act.

Last year, when Conway was asked about her lawbreaking habit, she made light of it telling reporters, “Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”