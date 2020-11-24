Watch Trump’s Stock Market Collapse Prediction Go Down in Flames

During his campaign, Trump told voters many times that the entire country would go to hell if Americans elected Joe Biden president. Among other nonsensical predictions, Trump spread a bizarre virus hoax conspiracy that Covid-19 would vanish following the election. But now weeks after the election cases continue to rise, setting new records daily.

Candidate Trump also tried to scare people into voting for him, telling them that Biden would remove God from America and that the stock market would crash, causing average citizens to lose their retirement because 401k plans would suffer without him in charge.

But on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average went above 30,000 for the first time ever, showing no signs that a soon-to-be Trump-less White House is cause for investor concern.

Of course, Trump ignored his past prognostication on Tuesday when he tried to take credit for the record-breaking mark by holding a one-minute press event to brag and possibly set a record of his own for the most nonsensical statements uttered in a minute.

“Well, thank you very much, and I just want to congratulate everybody. The stock market, Dow Jones Industrial Average, just hit 30,000, which is the highest in history. We’ve never broken 30,000,” Trump said. “And that’s just despite everything that’s taken place with the pandemic. I’m very thrilled with what’s happened on the vaccine front. That’s been absolutely incredible. Nothing like that has ever happened medically. And I think people are acknowledging that, and it’s having a big effect.”

Trump continued, “But the stock market’s just broken 30,000—never been broken, that number. That’s a sacred number, 30,000, and nobody thought they’d ever see it. That’s the ninth time since the beginning of 2020. And it’s the 48th that we’ve broken records in during the Trump administration. And I just want to congratulate all the people within the administration that worked so hard. And most importantly, I want to congratulate the people of our country because there are no people like you. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.”

Trump also ignored questions from the gathered press about conceding as he left the White House briefing room.

“Mr. President, are you going to concede? Sir, why not concede for the good of the country, sir?” members of the press asked.

One reporter could be heard giving their opinion on the very bizarre one-minute event that could also describe Trump’s entire time in office: “Well, that was weird as shit.”