 Watch Trump Get Booed Loudly During Military Swearing-In Ceremony – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Trump Called Out 'Where's My Favorite Dictator?' When Looking for Egyptian President at G7 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Watch Trump Get Booed Loudly During Military Swearing-In Ceremony at Soccer Game

The crowd expressed its displeasure only when the presidency was mentioned

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All

During a halftime swearing-in ceremony of United States Armed Forces, soccer fans in Portland, Oregon, booed when enlistees were asked to pledge to “obey the orders of the President of the United States.”

A crowd of over 17,000 were in attendance at Providence Park to watch Wednesday’s game between the Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage. The ceremony was scheduled to coincide with the anniversary of 9/11.

Those in attendance applauded the enlistees throughout the halftime ceremonies, and only booed when the presidency was mentioned. According to The Oregonian, which was first to report on the incident, wrote that some fans had criticized the event on social media, calling it inherently political. And noted the hypocrisy of new rules implemented this season that bans political signs in MLS stadiums.

Some, like Fox News’ Sean Hannity expressed outrage over the incident. On Saturday, Hannity tweeted a link to his website with a Trump like caption, writing: “**DISGUSTING DISPLAY on 9/11**. But, it seems obvious to any fair minded person who views the video above that the reaction from the crowd was directed at an unpopular president and not 9/11.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad