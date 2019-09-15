Watch Trump Get Booed Loudly During Military Swearing-In Ceremony at Soccer Game

During a halftime swearing-in ceremony of United States Armed Forces, soccer fans in Portland, Oregon, booed when enlistees were asked to pledge to “obey the orders of the President of the United States.”

A crowd of over 17,000 were in attendance at Providence Park to watch Wednesday’s game between the Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage. The ceremony was scheduled to coincide with the anniversary of 9/11.

Those in attendance applauded the enlistees throughout the halftime ceremonies, and only booed when the presidency was mentioned. According to The Oregonian, which was first to report on the incident, wrote that some fans had criticized the event on social media, calling it inherently political. And noted the hypocrisy of new rules implemented this season that bans political signs in MLS stadiums.

Some, like Fox News’ Sean Hannity expressed outrage over the incident. On Saturday, Hannity tweeted a link to his website with a Trump like caption, writing: “**DISGUSTING DISPLAY on 9/11**. But, it seems obvious to any fair minded person who views the video above that the reaction from the crowd was directed at an unpopular president and not 9/11.”