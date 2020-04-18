Watch Trump Advisor Call Anti-Stay-at-Home Protesters ‘Modern Day Rosa Parks’

Conservative economist Stephen Moore, a member of the White House council to reopen the country, absurdly compared demonstrators who are dangerously opposing state social-distancing orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus to civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

“This is a great time for civil disobedience. We need to be the Rosa Parks and protest against these government injustices,” Moore said during what Politico described as a libertarian think tank discussion posted to YouTube this week.

Moore also said he’s working with a group that is planning to shut down the Wisconsin capitol using a protest method that they are calling “drive-ins,” comparing those to civil rights sit-in protests. While Moore described the so-called “drive-ins,” he cautioned the members of the video chat, “Shh, don’t tell anybody.”

Trump’s advisor also said that they are expecting around 1,500 demonstrators to participate and that they have secured a “big donor in Wisconsin” to fund the protest, adding, “I’m not going to mention his name.”

According to Moore, the donor told him, “Steve, I promise I will pay the bail and legal fees to anyone who gets arrested” during the protests. Demonstrations are expected at a scheduled “Freedom Rally” in Wisconsin on April 24.

“I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties,” Moore said of the protesters, some of who waved Confederate flags in Michigan, according to the Washington Post.

Protesters against social distancing could not be further from Rosa Parks if they tried. It’s hard to fathom that this needs an explanation in the year 2020, but Parks and other civil rights leaders bravely protested against oppression and mistreatment by society and government. These assholes are protesting for their right to die and to kill others along with themselves by resuming business as usual in the middle of one of the largest pandemics the world has seen in more than 100 years.

Moore, who has a long history of making wild and nonsensical statements about both race and economic issues, was forced to withdraw himself from consideration for a spot on the Federal Reserve Board in May of last year. So it’s not surprising that he’s making controversial news again. What should be a surprise is that he was given a spot on the White House’s council to reopen the country. However, with Trump at the helm, Moore’s appointment was, unfortunately, rather predictable.