Watch Media Mogul, Owner of Fox, Whine About ‘Wave of Censorship’ and ‘Awful Woke Orthodoxy’

Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire executive chair of News Corp. and founder of Fox News, continued the absurd conservative trend of complaining about being silenced while at the same time having access to some of the world’s largest media platforms.

According to the New York Times, Murdoch took the opportunity to complain about what he called “awful woke orthodoxy” while accepting a lifetime achievement award from the Australia Day Foundation. The video of Murdoch standing next to a bottle of Australian red wine and wearing a medal was posted by The Herald Sun, one of the many newspapers owned by Murdoch.

After thanking the nonprofit for the honor, Murdoch, 89, signaled that he’s not going away, saying, “I’m far from done.” But then he veered into victim mode.

“For those of us in media, there’s a real challenge to confront: a wave of censorship that seeks to silence conversation, to stifle debate, and ultimately stop individuals and societies from realizing their potential,” Murdoch said.

The billionaire then blasted social media companies for stifling “freedom of speech,” a constitutional restriction that applies to the government, not to private companies. But that fact hasn’t stopped a shitload of conservatives from purposely forwarding their false narrative in order to claim censorship.

“This rigidly enforced conformity, aided and abetted by so-called social media is a straitjacket on sensibility,” Murdoch added. “Too many people have fought too hard in too many places for freedom of speech to be suppressed by this awful woke orthodoxy.”

It’s almost satirical when you hear the rich and powerful cry about not being heard when their opportunities to do so are endless. Fellow non-victim of the “awful woke orthodoxy” is insurrection inciter Senator Josh Hawley. Murdoch’s own New York Post gave the senator front-page treatment on Monday for his op-ed, laughable titled “The muzzling of America.” And newly-elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green added herself to the non-victim list when she donned a facemask with the word “censored” embroidered on it while giving a nationally-broadcast speech from the House floor.