Watch Obama Roast Trump: ‘Florida Man Wouldn’t Do This Stuff’

Former President Barack Obama lit into President Trump during a drive-in rally at the Florida International University campus in support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday.

With hundreds of cars honking, Obama tore into Trump from the start. The former president said the current occupant in the White House has shown little interest in taking his job seriously and that he “treats the presidency like a reality show.”

Trump “hasn’t shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody except himself and his friends or treating the presidency like a reality show to give himself more attention. And as we noted the other day, his TV ratings are down,” Obama said.

Obama added, “The rest of us have to live with the consequences of what he’s done.”

The former president went on to speak about those consequences as it relates to Trump’s bungling of the pandemic response. And he encouraged Floridians to make Trump a one-term president.

“At least 220,000 Americans are dead. More than 100,000 small businesses have closed. Half a million jobs are gone. Half a million jobs are gone. Right here in Florida. Half a million jobs,” Obama said. “You delivered twice for me, Florida, and now I’m asking you to deliver for Joe and for Kamala [Harris].”

Later in the speech, Obama talked about getting back to some kind of normalcy as he roasted Trump referring to him as the infamous internet meme “Florida Man.”

“And here’s another thing, with Joe and Kamala at the helm, you won’t have to think about them every single day. There might be a whole day where they won’t be on TV. There might be a whole day where they don’t tweet some craziness. You won’t have to argue about them every day. It won’t be so exhausting just having a normal president. You’ll be able to go about your lives knowing that the president’s not going to suggest injecting bleach or we tweet conspiracy theories about secret cabals running the world or claiming that or retweeting the claim that Navy SEALs didn’t actually kill [Osama] Bin Laden,” Obama said.

Obama continued, “We’re not going to have a president that goes out of his way to insult anybody who he doesn’t think is nice enough to him. We won’t have a president who threatens people with jail for just criticizing him.” He said, “That’s not normal behavior. Florida. You wouldn’t tolerate it from a coworker. You wouldn’t tolerate it from a high school principal. You wouldn’t tolerate it from a coach. You won’t tolerate it from a family member. Florida man wouldn’t even do this stuff.”

The former president then asked what many have been asking going on 4 years now.

“Why are we accepting it from the president of the United States? It’s not normal behavior,” Obama said.

It’s obvious that Obama is not going to resort back to his usual understated persona during the waning days of this election cycle. Earlier this week, in his first campaign trail speech for Biden, the former president signaled his aggressive tact by relentlessly bashing Trump then too.