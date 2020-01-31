 Warren Corners Justice Roberts, Making him Question His Legitimacy - Rolling Stone
Watch Elizabeth Warren Corner Chief Justice Roberts, Forcing Him to Question Aloud His Own Legitimacy

The presidential candidate’s impeachment trial question was about the omission of witnesses and documents

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Sue Ogrocki/AP/Shutterstock

Sen. Elizabeth Warren submitted a question during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial about the legitimacy of the chief justice, the Supreme Court and the Constitution, leaving the chief justice no choice but to read it aloud.

On Thursday while presiding over impeachment, Chief Justice John Roberts read the Democratic presidential candidate’s question, which asked, “At a time when large majorities of Americans have lost faith in government, does the fact that the chief justice is presiding over an impeachment trial in which Republican senators have thus far refused to allow witnesses or evidence contribute to the loss of legitimacy of the chief justice, the Supreme Court, and the Constitution?”

Many observers said Robert’s reaction, though stoic, did seem to include a least a somewhat lengthy stare and “pursed” lips.

But Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the lead Democratic impeachment manager, attempted to take some bite out of Warren’s sharp question by praising Roberts, saying, “I would not say that it contributes to a loss of confidence in the chief justice. I think the chief justice has presided admirably.”

Although some think Warren’s question, as part of an overall aggressive strategy, has an upside, the Senate Democrats’ impeachment fight for witnesses and documents appears to have failed. According to Politico, leading Republican senators believe they have enough support to defeat a vote for witnesses and are optimistic about ending the trial by the weekend.

