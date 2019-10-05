Watch Colbert Take Down Mike Pence With Mock Game, ‘Corrupt or Dumb’

If President Donald Trump is “going down, he’s bringing a plus one,” Stephen Colbert said during his Friday night Late Show monologue, referring to Vice President Mike Pence and the Ukraine controversy, which has prompted an impeachment inquiry.

“The looming story in America right now is the looming impeachment of Donald Trump over his documented and repeated efforts to get foreign governments to interfere in our election by digging up dirt on Joe Biden,” Colbert said while setting up a game he called “Corrupt or Dumb.”

The host then went on to explain how Pence’s top national security adviser listened into the now infamous call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymy Zewlensky, and that Pence was given a transcript of the call prior to his own meeting with Zewlensky in September.

Colbert then asked why Pence is claiming ignorance on the matter while citing excuses put forth by “officials close to” the vice president who said “Pence met with Zewlensky probably without having read—or at least fully registered the transcript.”

Colbert continued: “So, he probably didn’t ‘read’ the crime. Unless he did, in which case he probably didn’t understand the crime.” Which lead Colbert to his faux game show segment, “Corrupt or Dumb,” during which he decided whether or Pence is a “participant or a patsy.” And, no surprise, it’s both. “Thank God,” Colbert said, “It’s always both.”

The kicker that followed may have been funnier than the game show spoof. The host turned to a Fox News clip of Rudy Giuliani, who Colbert called the “reigning champion of ‘Corrupt or Dumb,’” where Giuliani struggled to discern between the terms whistleblower and witch hunt. Giuliani was so confused that host Laura Ingraham was of no help because he was making zero sense. Giuliani was so lost that he even apologized for his confusion and went on to say that he “didn’t mean to demean” the whistleblower who “may be telling the truth.”

Colbert then joked while speaking as Giuliani, saying, “While you’re at it, see if the witch hunter can find the witch that did this to me.”