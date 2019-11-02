 Nationals Player Turns Down Trump’s Invite to Celebrate at White House – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Maná, Sebastián Yatra Update 1995 Classic 'No Ha Parado De Llover' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

‘I Don’t Want to Hangout With’ Trump, Nationals Pitcher Rejects White House Celebration Invite

The Washington Nationals World Series winner Sean Doolittle said the president’s “divisive rhetoric” and “enabling of conspiracy theories” are just some of the reasons he won’t attend the celebration

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, . Trump is heading to Mississippi for a campaign eventTrump, Washington, USA - 01 Nov 2019

Trump, Washington, USA - 01 Nov 2019

Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle has rejected President Donald Trump’s invite to attend a ceremony celebrating the teams’ World Series victory over the Houston Astros at the White House on Wednesday.

Doolittle told the Washington Post, that he’d like to celebrate with his teammates on Monday but he can’t “hang out with someone who talks” like the president.

“People say you should go because it’s about respecting the office of the president,” Doolittle said. “And I think over the course of his time in office he’s done a lot of things that maybe don’t respect the office.”

Doolittle said that the president encourages racism and white supremacist ideology, saying that Trump’s “rhetoric, time and time again, has enabled those kind of behaviors.” The pitcher continued, “That never really went away, but it feels like now people with those beliefs, they maybe feel a little bit more empowered. They feel like they have a path, maybe. I don’t want to hang out with somebody who talks like that.”

Doolittle also hammered the president for his “divisive rhetoric” and “enabling of conspiracy theories.”

“There’s a lot of things, policies that I disagree with, but at the end of the day, it has more to do with the divisive rhetoric and the enabling of conspiracy theories and widening the divide in this country,” Doolittle said.

As an organization, the Nationals accepted the invitation to celebrate with Trump and the White House’s Twitter account made an announcement about the coming event with a tweet on Friday.

Doolittle stressed that the decision not to be with his teammates in celebration was not easy, saying, “I want people to know that I put thought into this and, at the end of the day, I just can’t go.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.