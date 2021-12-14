Washington, D.C., Is Suing the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for Wreaking Havoc on Jan. 6

The city of Washington, D.C., is suing the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers — two right-wing extremist groups with a history of violence — for the role they played in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

“I’m suing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, the first civil lawsuit by a government entity against the Jan. 6 insurrectionists,” D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine tweeted while announcing the news. “They caused extensive damage to the District, our democracy, and particularly the brave men and women of our Metropolitan Police Department.”

“We’re holding these insurrectionists accountable for conspiring to terrorize the District by planning, promoting, and participating in the deadly attack on the Capitol,” Racine added. “I’m seeking damages in this case and will keep working to ensure such an assault never happens again.”

D.C. is attempting to obtain “damages” from the groups by citing the Ku Klux Klan Act, a law put in place following the Civil War to protect freed slaves from white supremacist harassment and violence. The modern version of the law was cited recently in a lawsuit against the white nationalists responsible for the 2017 “Unite the Rally” in Charlottesville, Virginia. A jury last month awarded nine victims more than $25 million in punitive damages, deeming the defendants liable for the sum.

The Ku Klux Klan Act has also been cited in two previous suits connected to Jan. 6. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) in February filed a civil suit against Trump and others — including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers — alleging they “coordinated and executed a common plan to prevent Congress from discharging its official duties in certifying the results of the presidential election.” In August, a group of Capitol Police officers sued Trump and others — again, including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers — alleging that because of their actions, the “Plaintiffs were violently assaulted, spat on, tear-gassed, bear-sprayed, subjected to racial slurs and epithets, and put in fear for their lives. Plaintiffs’ injuries, which Defendants caused, persist to this day.”

One Capitol Police officer was killed as a result of the attack on the Capitol, while over 70 others were injured. An additional 65 members of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department were injured, as well.