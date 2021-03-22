 D.C. Statehood: Heritage Foundation Says Yard Signs Are Representation - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Dolly Parton 'MusiCares Person of the Year' Concert Coming to Netflix
Home Politics Politics News

D.C. Shouldn’t Be a State Because … Yard Signs, Says Very Credible Heritage Foundation

Let us not forget that time-honored constitutional virtue: 1 Person, 1 Bumper Sticker

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
Advocates for statehood for the District of Columbia rally near the Capitol prior to a House of Representatives hearing on creating a fifty-first state, in Washington, Monday, March 22, 2021. The activists were able to gather near the Capitol building after the outer perimeter security fencing was dismantled this weekend

Advocates for statehood for the District of Columbia rally near the Capitol prior to a House of Representatives hearing on creating a 51st state, in Washington, D.C., on Monday, March 22nd, 2021.

J Scott Applewhite/AP Images

Washington, D.C., should be a state.

It’s in the United States, as are the over 700,000 people living there who currently have no — read: zero — voting representation in Congress. This should be reason enough for anyone even a little bit concerned with democracy to support granting the district statehood. A majority of Americans do. So does President Biden, as Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed last week. So do Democrats in the House of Representatives, who on Monday held a hearing to debate a bill on the issue.

As you may have guessed, congressional Republicans are not on board, as granting statehood to the heavily Democratic District of Columbia would all but ensure Democrats would have more representation in Congress — particularly in the Senate, where they’d be likely to pick up two additional seats. Republicans can’t say that part out loud, though. Nor are they willing to be up front about how blocking D.C. statehood means denying representation to hundreds of thousands of D.C. residents of color. So they have to invent other reasons it’s a bad idea to give an equal voice to Americans living in the nation’s capital.

Related Stories

Tencent Music and Warner Music Will Launch a Record Label in China
Dolly Parton 'MusiCares Person of the Year' Concert Coming to Netflix

Related Stories

Frank And Lynn Loesser 1956, New York
'Baby, It's Cold Outside': A Brief History of the Holiday Song Controversy
Grateful Dead Albums: The Best of the Rest

The effort to rationalize their opposition may have reached its nadir on Monday, when Zack Smith of the Heritage Foundation tried to claim during the aforementioned hearing held by the House Oversight and Reform Committee that D.C. residents already have “undue influence over the federal government.” How? Well, they can put signs in their yards that lawmakers might see when they’re driving around town.

Have a listen:

“There’s no question that D.C. resident already impact the national debate,” Smith droned. “For the members here today, how many of you saw D.C. statehood yard signs or bumper stickers or banners on your way to this hearing today? I certainly did. Where else in the nation could such simple actions reach so many members of Congress.”

As incredible as Smith’s argument is, he may have been overestimating how much his Republican allies in Congress care about maintaining the illusion they believe in the democratic process. Plenty of them have already flat-out said they don’t want D.C. to be a state because they don’t want the left-leaning Americans living there to have representation. “Our base is concerned,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) recently told The Washington Post. “This is their first step of their political power grab.”

Comer was at it again on Monday, citing D.C. being “90 percent Democratic” as a reason to deny it statehood. “D.C. statehood is a key part of the radical leftist agenda to reshape America, along with the Green New Deal, defunding the police, and packing the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said, adding that the District is less populous than Columbus, Ohio. (He did not mention that it is more populous than Wyoming and Vermont.)

Zack Smith, you don’t have to think so hard. Take a cue from Republicans in Congress and just admit you’re not really a huge fan of democracy.

In This Article: D.C. Statehood, Heritage Foundation

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.