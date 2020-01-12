Warren is ‘Disappointed’ That Bernie Sent ‘Volunteers Out to Trash’ Her

“I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me,” presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren told reporters in Iowa, on Sunday.

Warren was responding to a report published in Politico on Saturday that referenced a script from the Bernie Sanders campaign that instructs his volunteers on how to speak to possible Warren voters.

Warren hits back: “I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me. Bernie knows me and has known me for a long time…I hope bernie reconsiders and turns his campaign in a different direction.” Also notes the “factionalism” caused by 2016 https://t.co/ER0Vm6sgJS pic.twitter.com/N8prZdeZk9 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 12, 2020

The script read, in part: “I like Elizabeth Warren [optional]. In fact, she’s my second choice. But here’s my concern about her.”

The script then uses language with the apparent purpose of pointing out how Warren, as a general election candidate might be lacking in depth: “People who support her are highly-educated, more affluent people who are going to show up and vote Democratic no matter what.” The script continues, saying that Warren brings “no new bases into the Democratic Party.”

Although the Sanders campaign did not challenge the authenticity of the Politico report, on Sunday, Sanders did respond to the controversy, telling reporters, “No one is going to be attacking Elizabeth.”

Sanders was asked if he approved or saw the memo and said, “Nooo. Of course, I did not.”

Sanders continued, “Look I just read about it. We have over 500 people on our campaign. People do certain things. I’m sure that in Elizabeth’s campaign, people do certain things as well. But you have heard me for months. I have never said a negative word about Elizabeth Warren who is a friend of mine. We have differences of issues, that’s what the campaign is about, but no one is going to be attacking Elizabeth.”

This rift, if you can call it that, seems rather mild and not totally unexpected with how close the two are polling in Iowa. If nothing else, especially for political junkies, it does make the coming debate on Tuesday night a bit more intriguing.