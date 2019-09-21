Warren Blasts Congress as ‘Complicit’ With Trump as He ‘Continues to Commit Crimes’

Following reports that President Donald Trump may have pressured the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter and called out Congress for not proceeding with impeachment.

“After the Mueller report, Congress had a duty to begin impeachment. By failing to act, Congress is complicit in Trump’s latest attempt to solicit foreign interference to aid him in US elections. Do your constitutional duty and impeach the president,” Warren wrote.

The senator from Massachusetts also wrote that the president of the United States is committing crimes while in office with impunity. “A president is sitting in the Oval Office, right now, who continues to commit crimes. He continues because he knows his Justice Department won’t act and believes Congress won’t either. Today’s news confirmed he thinks he’s above the law. If we do nothing, he’ll be right,” she said.

A president is sitting in the Oval Office, right now, who continues to commit crimes. He continues because he knows his Justice Department won't act and believes Congress won’t either. Today’s news confirmed he thinks he’s above the law. If we do nothing, he’ll be right. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2019

If Warren is expecting a more aggressive posture from Democrats in the House because of the latest controversy surrounding the president, she shouldn’t hold her breath. On Friday, after the allegations in The Wall Street Journal surfaced that reported Trump had called the president of Ukraine at least eight times to pressure him to work with Rudy Giuliani on investigating Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told NPR that Congress should enact laws that would allow for indictments “for future presidents.”

“I do think that we will have to pass some laws that will have clarity for future presidents. [A] president should be indicted, if he’s committed a wrongdoing — any president. There is nothing anyplace that says the president should not be indicted.” The Speaker also addressed the actions by the administration regarding the whistleblower in the Ukraine controversy saying, “Right now they are breaking the law.” But again, Pelosi did not speak to any actions the House might take.

As for Trump’s reaction, again he’s taken to Twitter on Saturday morning, calling out the so-called “fake media” and framing his phone conversations with Zelensky as “perfectly fine and routine.”

Yep, nothing to see here folks, all of this is fine and routine.