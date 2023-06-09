fbpixel
Charges on Charges

A Trump Aide Has Been Charged, Too

Walt Nauta worked for the former president in the White House before joining him as an aide at Mar-a-Lago
Walt Nauta
Walt Nauta, aide to former President Donald Trump, follows Trump as they board Trump Force One, in route to Iowa at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday, March 13, 2023. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Donald Trump isn’t the only individual to be indicted in the Justice Department’s probe into the former president’s handling of classified documents. Trump revealed on Friday that one of his aides, Walt Nauta, has also been charged.

“I have just learned that the ‘Thugs’ from the Department of Injustice will be indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide,” Trump wrote.

Trump announced Thursday night that he had been indicted in the probe, with Rolling Stone confirming that the indictment includes seven charges related to related to possession of documents, obstruction, and false statements. Trump is expected to appear in court in South Florida next Tuesday.

Nauta’s indictment isn’t the only development to emerge Friday morning. Two of Trump’s top lawyers, Jim Trusty and John Rowley, abruptly quit hours after news broke of Trump’s indictment. The resignations are especially surprising considering Trusty appeared on CNN Thursday night and ABC News Friday morning to defend the president.

“I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and ‘sick’ group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days. When will Joe Biden be Indicted for his many crimes against our Nation? MAGA!”

