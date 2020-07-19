Chris Wallace Laughs As Trump Insists Cognitive Test Was ‘Very Hard’

During a bizarre Sunday interview filled with falsities and ridiculous statements, President Donald Trump claimed Joe Biden “doesn’t even know he’s alive” while boasting about his own mental health.

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace told the president that according to recent polling, including a Fox News poll, the American people say Biden is more mentally fit to serve as president than Trump.

Trump then referred to a cognitive test he claimed, earlier this month, to have taken at Walter Reed Medical Center and bragged to have “aced” the test so impressively that the doctors were “very surprised” and told him: “That’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did.”

Trump on Cognitive Tests: I actually took one.. and I proved I was all there because I aced it… I took it at Walter Reed Medical Center in front of doctors and they were very surprised. They said that’s an unbelievable thing, rarely does anyone do what you just did pic.twitter.com/pwxcjRVL3V — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 10, 2020

The president also claimed that not only did he score perfectly on the test, but that it was “very hard” and that he doubted Wallace could do as well. The host chuckled and told Trump that he did indeed take a cognitive test online and it was rather easy. Wallace said the test included drawings of animals to identify and counting backward from 100 by seven.

Wallace: In the Fox poll, they asked people, who is more competent? Who’s got—whose mind is sounder? Biden beats you in that.

Trump: Well, I’ll tell you what, let’s take a test. Let’s take a test right now. Let’s go down, Joe and I will take a test. Let him take the same test that I took.

Wallace: Incidentally, I took the test too when I heard that you passed it.

Trump: Yeah, how did you do?

Wallace: It’s not – well it’s not the hardest test. They have a picture and it says “what’s that” and it’s an elephant.

Trump: No, no, no… You see, that’s all misrepresentation.

Wallace: Well, that’s what it was on the web.

Trump: It’s all misrepresentation. Because, yes, the first few questions are easy, but I’ll bet you couldn’t even answer the last five questions. I’ll bet you couldn’t, they get very hard, the last five questions.

Wallace: Well, one of them was count back from 100 by seven.

Trump: Let me tell you…

Wallace: Ninety-three.

Trump: …you couldn’t answer—you couldn’t answer many of the questions.

Wallace: OK, what’s the question?

Trump: I’ll get you the test, I’d like to give it. I’ll guarantee you that Joe Biden could not answer those questions.

Wallace: OK.

Trump: And I answered all 35 questions correctly.