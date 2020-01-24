 'Vote Against the President and Your Head Will Be on a Pike' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next YG Arrested on Robbery Charges Days Before Grammys Performance Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

GOP Senators Face Threat: ‘Vote Against the President and Your Head Will Be on a Pike’

That sentiment was echoed by the White House’s director of legislative affairs, who told reporters, “I can’t wait for the revenge”

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Vote Against President Trump and Your Head Will Be on a Pike

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in Davos.

Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

In matters concerning the impeachment trial, Republican senators have been warned: if they go against Trump they should be prepared to reap the whirlwind. “Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike,” a source told CBS News’ Nancy Cordes.

The report did not say whether the threat came from Trump himself, the White House, or Republican leadership. There have been few signs of Republican Senators breaking ranks. All of the procedural votes, which set the rules for the trial, have fallen to defeat on party lines.

The tone set with this report was echoed by the White House’s Director of Legislative Affairs Eric Ueland, who told reporters on Thursday, “I can’t wait for the revenge.”

With new polling showing overwhelming public support for witnesses and documents to be allowed, the threat might be aimed at Republican Senators such Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Lamar Alexander (Tenn.) who have expressed a willingness to vote with the Democrats in allowing testimony.

But according to Politico, Republicans are feeling more confident that Alexander, although he is set to retire, will stand with leadership in support of wrapping up the impeachment trial as quickly as possible — meaning he will likely vote no on allowing witnesses.

Related

RICHMOND, VA - JANUARY 20: Gun rights advocates attend a rally organized by The Virginia Citizens Defense League on Capitol Square near the state capitol building on January 20, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. During elections last year, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam promised to enact sweeping gun control laws in 2020, including limiting handgun purchase to one per month, banning military-style weapons and silencers, allowing localities to ban guns in public spaces and enacting a 'red flag' law so authorities can temporarily seize weapons from someone deemed a threat. While event organizers have asked supporters to show up un-armed, militias and other far-right groups from across the country plan to attend the rally and show their support for gun rights. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Trump, Guns, and White Fragility
Adam Schiff Opens Impeachment Trial Quoting Alexander Hamilton

Related

sheffield best albums
Rob Sheffield's 25 Best Albums of the 2010s
Phil Anselmo Remembers Dimebag Darrell: 'I Think of Him Every Day'

Still, Democrats are still holding out hope. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told MSNBC that he is “optimistic” that after another impassioned speech by Adam Schiff may have convinced enough Republican Senators to perhaps buck the president.

Schiff, during his speech on Thursday night, quoted witness Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified during the Congressional portion of the impeachment process and implored the Republican Senators to do the right thing.

“Here, right is supposed to matter. It’s what’s made us the greatest nation on Earth. No Constitution can protect us if right doesn’t matter anymore. You know you can’t trust this president to do what’s right for this country,” Schiff said. “You can trust that he will do what’s right for Donald Trump. He’ll do it now. He’ll do it for the next several months. He’ll do it in the election if he’s allowed to. This is why, if you find him guilty, you must find that he should be removed. Because right matters. Because right matters. And the truth matters. Otherwise, we are lost.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.