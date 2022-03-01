 Putin Stripped of Taekwondo Black Belt After Invasion - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Key Ingredients to Coaching Part Two
Home Politics Politics News

Putin Stripped of Honorary Taekwondo Black Belt

The sports world is taking action against Russia as the nation’s military attack on Ukraine continues

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo /AP Images

The international community has imposed a flurry of sanctions on Russia since the nation invaded Ukraine last week. World Taekwondo stepped up on did its part on Monday, stripping Vladimir Putin of his honorary black belt.

“World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr. Vladimir Putin in November 2013,” the organization wrote in a statement, noting that his “brutal attacks on innocent lives” violates the sport’s motto of “Peace is More Precious than Triumph.”

World Taekwondo revoking Putin’s black belt isn’t the first rebuke from the world of martial arts. The International Judo Federation on Sunday suspended Putin’s honorary status as president, citing “the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine.”

Related Stories

Ukraine's a False Flag! No, It's the End of the Deep State! Nutters Can't Decide
Trump, Who Wanted to Withdraw the U.S. from NATO, Now Claims Credit for Its Existence

Related Stories

25 Best 'Friends' Episodes
'MTV Unplugged': The 15 Best Episodes

Putin is a big fan of hand-to-hand combat, especially judo. He’s both practiced the sport personally (see below) and taken it in as a spectator at the 2012 Olympics in London.

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 14: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin (2R) , businessmen and billionaires: Arkady Rotenberg (C), Vasily Anisimov (2L) attend judo training at Yug Sport complex February 14, 2019 in Sochi, Russia. Putin is in Sochi to meet with the Belarussian, Turkish and Iranian presidents. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends judo training at Yug Sport complex, on Feb. 14, 2019 in Sochi, Russia.

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Speaking of the Olympics, the International Olympic Committee on Monday recommended that athletes from Russia and Belarus, which has allied with Russia as it invades Ukraine, be prohibited from competing in Olympic events. Russian athletes had previously been barred from competing under the Russian flag as a result of the nation’s history with doping but were still able to compete as members of the Russian Olympic Committee. This may no longer be the case.

The sanctions from the sports world don’t end there. FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia from competing in soccer events, including this summer’s World Cup. The International Swimming Federation canceled the world junior swim titles, which were scheduled to be held in Russia this summer. Dinamo Riga, a Latvian hockey team, withdrew from the Russian-operated Kontinental Hockey League, noting the “military and humanitarian crisis,” according to ESPN.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the longtime owner of the the English Premiere League team Chelsea, announced on Saturday that he was handing over control of the team to its charitable foundation of trustees. He’s since reportedly accepted a request from Ukraine to help broker peace talks between the two nations. Abramovich served as a governor under Putin from 2000-2008. He has owned Chelsea since 2003.

Some Russian athlete have condemned the war. Tennis star Andrey Rublev wrote “No War Please” on a camera lens on Friday after defeating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships. Hockey star Alex Ovechkin, has also weighed in. “Please, no more war,” the Washington Capitals great said on Friday. “It doesn’t matter who is in the war, Russia, Ukraine, different countries. I think we live in a world that we have to live in peace.”

In This Article: Vladimir Putin

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.