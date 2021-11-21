Virginia’s Lt. Governor-elect Interview Veers Off the Rails as She Spreads Covid Misinformation

Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox.

“So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked.

“If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who have had Covid must get the vaccine?” Sears said, neglecting the studies that have found prior Covid infection does not give the best protection against catching, including the CDC’s findings that vaccination gives higher protection than a previous infection.

“The one doesn’t follow the other and so you know, there are people who, when they get Covid, they also get the monoclonal antibody therapy, and it’s working,” Sears continued. “It’s working very well in Florida, if you notice what’s happening there, and so one size doesn’t fit all. Now, I have said get the vaccine, and then if you’re not going to get the vaccine, then you know, do what’s necessary to keep yourself safe and keep other people safe. Let me ask you this question: If you have the mask on, then why does somebody else have to wear the mask? You’ve got the mask and vaccine. You’re fully protected, armored.”

“So just a couple things that you said there,” Bash responded. “You said that people who have had covid have the antibodies, that is true, but scientists don’t think that lasts forever and eventually they wane, just like the antibodies you get from your vaccine wanes, which is why people are getting boosters.”

.@DanaBashCNN tries to dispel misinfo from VA Lt. Gov-elect Winsome Sears (R), saying health officials still recommend the vaccine to those who have gotten COVID. She then notes: "You talk about liberty, but there are already mandates for vaccines for a host of other diseases." pic.twitter.com/FuMwnibDrb — The Recount (@therecount) November 21, 2021

Winsome replied that she will not “force anybody” to get vaccinated, ignoring Bash’s correction, before pivoting to bash Biden.

“Now you talk about it’s become politicized, this Covid-19 vaccine, and it has. In fact, our president, President Biden and Vice President Harris themselves both said they would not trust any vaccine that was developed by the Trump administration. That was before their election. After their election, they were singing a different song, and now everybody has to be vaccinated. In fact, President Biden, when he was candidate, Biden said that he would not force vaccines on us. And here we are.”

Again, Bash had to correct Sears. “I just have to say that you said that the candidate Biden said that he wouldn’t trust the Trump vaccine,” Bash began. “What they said was that they would only trust that if the scientists determined it, not the politicians. But just before I let you go on this topic, during the campaign, you were, as I said, you’re encouraging people to get vaccinated, but you’re not saying whether you are vaccinated. Do you want to say now?”

Sears did not want to say now.

“As I said, America, if it’s nothing else, it’s about liberty, it’s about being able to live your life free from the government telling you what to do,” Sears said. “And so we understand this, this thing about slippery slopes. The minute that I start telling you about my vaccine status, we’re going to be down the bottom of the mountain trying to figure out how we got there, because now you want to know what’s in my DNA.”

In her answer, Winsome injected another lie about the Covid vaccine. It does not change or interact with your DNA.