Anti-Immigrant Trump Supporter Who Went Viral Yelling: ‘Respect our Laws’ Commits Identity Theft, Says She’s Above the Law

Jennifer Harrison, founder of the right-wing group AZ Patriots, was arrested in Arizona this week on suspicion of identity theft. Harrison became a viral sensation back in August after a video surfaced of her wearing a MAGA hat at a Tucson City Council meeting while protesting an immigration proposal that would prohibit police from inquiring about a person’s immigration status.

Harrison’s viral moment came when video captured her yelling, “Respect our laws!” among other things, during the meeting. But the video’s success was mostly due to a man in a green shirt who could not stop laughing at her antics and the reaction she elicited in the room. The hashtag #greenshirtguy was born and quickly climbed Twitter’s trending list.

This Trump supporter, who went viral because of this absurd video calling on immigrants to “respect our laws,” has been…arrested for identity theft. pic.twitter.com/szvxCOO3KX — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 27, 2019

Ironically, the law that Harrison was charged with breaking, a Class 4 felony, is most commonly enforced against undocumented immigrants who have used either used a fake name or identity in order to obtain employment, according to the Arizona Republic.

However, the probable cause statement says that Harrison used “the identity of another by accessing an elderly victim’s hotel points.” She then allegedly used the points to make hotel reservations in order to attend a rock music festival.

The court document said that Harrison “created a scene” while at the police station and that “she believes she is above the law and does not want to be treated like a criminal.”

The “respect our laws” advocate also, according to police, kicked over a trash can and used profanity.