 Trump Supporter Who Went Viral Yelling: ‘Respect our Laws’ Arrested – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next 'Watchmen' Recap: Family Ties Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Anti-Immigrant Trump Supporter Who Went Viral Yelling: ‘Respect our Laws’ Commits Identity Theft, Says She’s Above the Law

#greenshirtguy gets the last laugh

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
woman in MAGA hat holding sign that reads, "Respect our laws!"

Twitter

Jennifer Harrison, founder of the right-wing group AZ Patriots, was arrested in Arizona this week on suspicion of identity theft. Harrison became a viral sensation back in August after a video surfaced of her wearing a MAGA hat at a Tucson City Council meeting while protesting an immigration proposal that would prohibit police from inquiring about a person’s immigration status.

Harrison’s viral moment came when video captured her yelling, “Respect our laws!” among other things, during the meeting. But the video’s success was mostly due to a man in a green shirt who could not stop laughing at her antics and the reaction she elicited in the room. The hashtag #greenshirtguy was born and quickly climbed Twitter’s trending list.

Ironically, the law that Harrison was charged with breaking, a Class 4 felony, is most commonly enforced against undocumented immigrants who have used either used a fake name or identity in order to obtain employment, according to the Arizona Republic.

However, the probable cause statement says that Harrison used “the identity of another by accessing an elderly victim’s hotel points.” She then allegedly used the points to make hotel reservations in order to attend a rock music festival.

The court document said that Harrison “created a scene” while at the police station and that “she believes she is above the law and does not want to be treated like a criminal.”

The “respect our laws” advocate also, according to police, kicked over a trash can and used profanity.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.