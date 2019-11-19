 Vindman Says Trump’s Ukraine Call Undermined U.S. National Security – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Jessie J and Chef Sang Yoon Bond Over Their Shared Love of Cooking Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Vindman: Trump’s Ukraine Phone Call ‘Undermine[d] Our National Security’

This is the call the president keeps calling “perfect.”

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponentsTrump Impeachment, Washington, USA - 19 Nov 2019

National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents.

Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

President Trump has repeatedly pointed to his July 25th call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as proof his relations with the nation were on the level. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council expert on European affairs who listening in on the call, remembers it a little differently. While testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, the combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient described in stark detail how alarmed he was over the president’s conduct on the call, which he worried could undermine U.S. foreign policy and national security.

“It was improper for the president to demand an investigation into a political opponent, especially a foreign power where there is at best dubious belief that this would be a completely impartial investigation,” he said of his concerns with the call. “This would have significant implications if it became public knowledge, and it would be perceived as a partisan play, and it would undermine our national security.”

Vindman said he believed it was his “duty” to report his concerns with the call, and that he never anticipated having to appear before Congress when he did so. And he continued to throw cold water on the conspiracy theories the president wanted Ukraine to investigate.

DEMOCRATIC COUNCIL DANIEL GOLDMAN: “Are you aware of any credible allegations or evidence to support this notion that Vice President Biden did something wrong or against U.S. policy with regard to Ukraine?”

VINDMAN: “I am not.”

He was similarly blunt when addressing the theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind the 2016 election interference.

GOLDMAN: “Ultimately, which country did U.S. intelligence services determine to have interfered in the U.S. presidential election?”

VINDMAN: “It is the consensus of the entire U.S. intelligence community that the Russians interfered in U.S. elections in 2016.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.