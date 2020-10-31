 Video: Trump Supporters Tried to Run Biden Bus 'Off the Road' - Rolling Stone
Video: Trump Supporters Tried to Run Biden Bus ‘Off the Road’

Trump supporters “followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas” and “ran into a person’s car, yelling curse words and threats,” one Texas Democratic Party leader said

Jenkintown, PA - OCTOBER 16 : Ballots for Biden tour bus in Montgomery County, Pa. October 16, 2020 Credit : Star Shooter/MediaPunch /IPX

Ballots for Biden tour bus in Montgomery County, Pa. October 16, 2020 Star Shooter/MediaPunch /IPX

Multiple videos posted to social media on Saturday morning apparently show Trump supporters in trucks and cars harassing a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign bus in Texas, causing the campaign to cancel a planned event in Central Texas.

A Biden campaign spokesperson told Forbes that the Trump supporters “attempted to slow the bus down and run it off the road.” And one local Democratic Party leader, Katie Naranjo, tweeted photos and said Trump supporters “followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas” and “ran into a person’s car, yelling curse words and threats.”

Texas state legislator Sheryl Cole said that because the incident “escalated well beyond safe limits,” the event would be canceled for “security reasons.”

Texas State Rep. Rafael Anchía wrote on Twitter that the Trump caravan was encouraged by Eric Trump on Facebook and claimed that some of those involved were armed.

One Biden campaign volunteer, Dr. Eric Cervini, posted a video to Twitter and claimed that the pick-up trucks laden with Trump flags “were sitting along I-35, waiting to ambush the Biden/Harris campaign bus.”

While neither Biden nor Harris was on the bus, Democratic House candidate Wendy Davis was. The Biden campaign told CNN on Saturday that the incident put “staff, surrogates, supporters and others in harm’s way.”

In This Article: Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

