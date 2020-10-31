Video: Trump Supporters Tried to Run Biden Bus ‘Off the Road’

Multiple videos posted to social media on Saturday morning apparently show Trump supporters in trucks and cars harassing a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign bus in Texas, causing the campaign to cancel a planned event in Central Texas.

A Biden campaign spokesperson told Forbes that the Trump supporters “attempted to slow the bus down and run it off the road.” And one local Democratic Party leader, Katie Naranjo, tweeted photos and said Trump supporters “followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas” and “ran into a person’s car, yelling curse words and threats.”

Today, @realDonaldTrump supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters. They ran into a person's car, yelling curse words and threats. Don't let bullies win, vote. pic.twitter.com/CIyEWwbvqU — Katie Naranjo (@KatieNaranjo) October 30, 2020

Texas state legislator Sheryl Cole said that because the incident “escalated well beyond safe limits,” the event would be canceled for “security reasons.”

Texas State Rep. Rafael Anchía wrote on Twitter that the Trump caravan was encouraged by Eric Trump on Facebook and claimed that some of those involved were armed.

Armed Trump trolls harassing Biden Bus on I-35, ramming volunteer vehicles & blocking traffic for 40 mins. Eric Trump took to FB to incite this violence. At least the Trump hearse is appropriate given the 200K+ Americans who have died due to his incompetence. #VoteHimOut pic.twitter.com/vUyhhKyceo — Rafael Anchía (@RafaelAnchia) October 30, 2020

One Biden campaign volunteer, Dr. Eric Cervini, posted a video to Twitter and claimed that the pick-up trucks laden with Trump flags “were sitting along I-35, waiting to ambush the Biden/Harris campaign bus.”

See all these pickup trucks with Trump flags? They were sitting along I-35, waiting to ambush the Biden/Harris campaign bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin. 2/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

While neither Biden nor Harris was on the bus, Democratic House candidate Wendy Davis was. The Biden campaign told CNN on Saturday that the incident put “staff, surrogates, supporters and others in harm’s way.”