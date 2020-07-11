Useful Idiots: True Anon’s Liz and Brace on Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

In this week’s quarantine episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by Liz Franczak and Brace Belden, co-hosts of the podcast True Anon.

For the “Democrats Suck” segment, Matt submits a recent action supported by many Dems to restrict the removal of American troops from Afghanistan, a move that was supported by Donald Trump. “This is a classic example of everything I hate about both parties frankly, but the Democrats most of all,” says Matt. “You get a face full of social issues and anti-Trump stuff and whatever else is hot on MSNBC that day, but when they actually go to D.C., what politicians do 99% of the time is reward the people who fund their campaigns, and nobody does that more directly that the people who sit in the Armed Services Committee.”

Katie and Matt also dive into the reaction to the open letter published by Harper’s, titled “A Letter on Justice and Open Debate,” which has become a contentious touchstone in media circles. Matts describes it as the “letter everyone is wigging about,” and Katy says the goal is to “cancel cancel culture.”

“The people who are attacking this letter are really playing themselves,” says Katie. “Ceding this argument and guilt by association, and ‘You signed this letter that was signed by people I don’t like’ is a pretty bad argument, and it kind of is a parody of what this letter is actually calling out.”

Liz Franczak and Brace Belden of True Anon join the show to discuss the arrest of accused Epstein collaborator Ghislaine Maxwell, the bi-partisan nature of the story, whether or not Maxwell will survive to testify, and the age-old question of whether Epstein did, in fact, kill himself.

On the latter point: “I don’t think we’re ever probably going to find out, or at least not for a long time, exactly what happened there, at least from a source that I would consider credible. But to some extent it I don’t think it would really clear much up even if we had a video.” says Belden.

On the both-sides-of-the-aisle aspect of the Epstein story, Franczak says, “You have a story that… so perfectly encapsulates and implicates both sides of the ruling class — if we can call it that — and yet you have these both sort of polarized sides, Team Blue and Team Red, whatever, pulling out what they want for their own purposes and refusing to understand or see or even admit that this crosses both, that this actually encapsulates everyone.”

And on the newer, yet instantly timeless question of whether Maxwell will also die early, Belden posits, “My theory is that she’s not going to die. I’m not ruling that out, but I don’t think that’s what’s going to happen… You know how Weinstein started the trial being able to walk and talk and stuff like that? And he ended his trial dying in a coma or whatever?”

“And he had that incredible pancake makeup on, even more every time, where he looked paler and paler,” says Franczak.

“She is either going to get sick — maybe with COVID but probably with something else — or have a mental breakdown,” says Belden. “She’ll be really drugged up, unable to testify, or they will literally maker her a drooling moron.”