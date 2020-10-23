Useful Idiots: Zoomin Toobin, How to Pitch Biden to Voters, and Analyzing Polls With Ben Tulchin

In the latest socially distanced episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper analyze the Jeffrey Toobin story and come up with a few ways to pitch Joe Biden to undecided voters. They also discuss the Hunter Biden story from a few angles: the media coverage, whether or not it was “disinformation,” and the way it was blocked on Twitter and Facebook.

They’re later joined by pollster Ben Tulchin, who worked on Bernie Sanders’ campaigns in 2016 and 2020, to break down the polls and what to look for on election night on November 3rd. Tulchin also explains why he thinks Trump’s attacks on Biden haven’t stuck as well in this campaign. “He’s a likable guy,” he says. “He was vice president for eight years, and they’re comfortable with him. And we saw that in the primary when we were working with Bernie…”

When asked what to look for on election night, Tulchin makes the point that, for the first time, we’re seeing all this early voting from Democrats, and so, unlike in years past, the Dems are going to head into the day ahead in early voting, and will be interesting to see how turnout is on the actual date.