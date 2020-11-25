‘Useful Idiots’ With Ryan McMahon and Jon Thompson of the ‘Thunder Bay’ Podcast

In the latest socially distanced episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by Ryan McMahon and Jon Thompson of the Thunder Bay podcast.

For “Democrats Suck,” Katie dives into former President Barack Obama’s new best-selling memoir A Promised Land, particularly the section in which Obama laments overseeing the deaths of people that he asserts he had actually wanted to help.

“Yeah, he wrote that,” says Katie.

“That takes some stones to write that, I have to say. I’m very impressed,” responds Matt.

For “Republicans Suck,” Matt shows his exhaustion with the Trump administration, citing yet another failed attempt by President Donald Trump to swing the November election to his favor.

“I can’t keep track of all the legal challenges, it’s like fractals or something, it’s gone beyond my ability to follow,” says Matt. “It was funny: There was an element of humor to Trump’s absurdities when he was somehow winning. But this has gotten completely ridiculous.”

Joining the show for the first time are Ryan McMahon and Jon Thompson, who are releasing season two of their acclaimed Thunder Bay, a true crime podcast about the the deaths of indigenous youth in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

McMahon argues that there are parallels to what’s happening in Thunder Bay to other experiences for indigenous and marginalized communities in the United States. Our guests also discuss the current state of relations between indigenous and non-indigenous Canadians. “We have blueprints, we have agreements, we have history that we can look at, it’s just that the governments of my ancestors never intended to live up to any of that, and then didn’t,” says Thompson, who is not indigenous.

Lastly, McMahon and Thompson break down the dynamic they have as indigenous and non-indigenous people working to tell this story, and how the process has benefitted from having those different perspectives.

“This experiment in journalism and in this series has been fascinating for me, and refreshing for me. And to have these voices with these lived experiences and different ideas on how to tackle the questions and the problems I think is valuable,” says McMahon. “We often silo ourselves and funnel ourselves into conversations that don’t leave space for us to to be right or wrong or hear perspective we’ve not considered before.”