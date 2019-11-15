 Useful Idiots: Shahid Buttar on Defeating Pelosi, Impeaching Trump – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next The Killers Announce New Album 'Imploding the Mirage' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Useful Idiots: Shahid Buttar on Defeating Pelosi and Impeaching Trump

Plus, in the latest episode of the podcast featuring co-hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper: The return of Lizholio

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

In the latest episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper talk with Shahid Buttar, the San Francisco attorney and grassroots-organizer campaigning to unseat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Buttar’s campaign speaks to a growing schism within the Democratic party between left-wing voices and more traditional party members. On this divide, which has inspired Buttar’s own political action, he says, “We are living in a generation where the center has delegitimated itself, and we see that by the fecklessness of corporate Democrats and their complicity in everything from, let’s say, CIA torture to NSA surveillance to mass incarceration.”

When it comes to impeaching President Donald Trump, Buttar hopes accountability is held in the Oval Office and beyond. “I want to see executive accountability,” he says, “not just for our criminal president but for our criminal intelligence agencies.”

Plus, Taibbi and Halper dive into the return of Lizholio and Big Structural Bailey.

You can find the show on AppleSpotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.