 Useful Idiots Podcast: Samuel Moyn on SCOTUS, Ruth Bader Ginsburg - Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Trailer for 'The Perfect Weapon' Highlights the Rise and Threat of Cyber Warfare
Home Politics Politics News

Useful Idiots: Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Supreme Court With Guest Samuel Moyn

Hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by Yale law and history professor Samuel Moyn to discuss everything Supreme Court

By
Reed Dunlea
&
Daniel Halperin

Holding the powerful to account isn’t cheap. Support Rolling Stone’s award-winning political coverage with a digital subscription. Click here to subscribe.

In this week’s quarantine episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by Yale law and history professor Samuel Moyn to discuss everything Supreme Court.

Our hosts discuss a story from Syria that has not gotten much media attention in the United States, regarding dust-ups between American and Russian troops. “Any kind of skirmish with what was then the Soviet Union would have been a huge deal [40 years ago], but now people are not particularly concerned about military conflict with a nuclear power,” says Matt.

Matt also laments Biden’s insistence on calling out Trump for not taking more military action in Syria. “That was gross, seeing Biden egging Trump on,” says Matt.

Matt and Katie break down some potential implications from the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “Nobody wants to say this, but she should have retired in 2013,” says Katie.

The guest this week is Yale Law Professor Samuel Moyn, who joins the show to give some insight and context on what can happen with the Supreme Court, including potential reforms to the judicial branch.

Related

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 07: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) leave after they spoke to members of the press after a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at the U.S. Capitol August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were unable to reach a deal on a new relief package to help people weather the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
What Can Democrats Do?
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Gave Us Shelter From the Storm

Related

Pro-Ject 6Perspex DC SuperPack
The Best Audiophile Turntables for Your Home Audio System
Robert De Niro's Best, Worst and Craziest Performances

Moyn explains that without the filibuster option, there’s not much that Democrats can do to stall a Trump nomination. “There are lesser procedural hi-jinx,” says Moyn. “McConnell can then call for what’s called a ‘cloture vote,’ which is also majority rule, and they can move to a final vote on this kind of at the time of his choosing, as soon as the process reaches that point.”

Moyn argues that the Supreme Court has too much power, making the legislative branch less capable of enacting laws that the majority of Americans want. “No other democracy gives judges the amount of power that our’s took at various moments,” says Moyn. “It’s about whether it should exercise the power of a super-legislature to rewrite the law in the name of an interpretation of the Constitution, as if the people don’t have a view about the Constitution, as if the legislature when it writes the laws isn’t assuming that they’re in conformity with our basic values.”

“If you win political victory, and you have a majority coalition you built to dominate the political branches for long enough, the judiciary will follow,” says Moyn, who also discusses the potential pitfalls of the “court-packing” strategy. “It is a potentially infinite loop… Why not just play the game amongst our fellow citizens of convincing them that our policies are better, and then institutionalizing them?”

In This Article: Matt Taibbi, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court, Useful Idiots

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.