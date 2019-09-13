Will Menaker of ‘Chapo Trap House’ on Bernie, 2020, and the Schism in the Democratic Party

In the latest episode of Useful Idiots, Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper sit down with Will Menaker of Chapo Trap House to discuss the origins of the hit podcast, the Democratic primary, and how far the party has moved left since 2016.

What hasn’t changed since the last election is the media’s treatment of Bernie Sanders, who is still held to a higher standard than establishment candidates like Joe Biden. “It really does reveal the contours of how our politics is policed by the media,” Menaker says. “Can you imagine if Bernie Sanders was struggling to complete a sentence regularly and making those kinds of gaffes?”

