Useful Idiots: Max Blumenthal on Recent Arrest and Trial

Plus, Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper pose a challenge for the #YangGang

In this week’s episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper talk with guest Max Blumenthal on his recent arrest following his involvement in a protest around the Venezuelan embassy. The Grayzone founder and best-selling author’s arrest went unreported by mainstream media.

“What I can say because it’s an open case, is that the charge against me is simple assault. I’m completely innocent.” Blumenthal goes on to explain why he’s been leveled with a false charge in the first place. “It’s a complete fabrication and it was made against me, I believe, because of who I am and the work I do by a group that’s being basically used by the U.S. government to carry out a vicious coup against an independent country and its UN-recognized elected government.”

Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper also attempt to galvanize the #YangGang in hopes of bringing Andrew Yang on the show.

You can find the show on AppleSpotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

