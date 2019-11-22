Useful Idiots: Max Blumenthal on Recent Arrest and Trial

In this week’s episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper talk with guest Max Blumenthal on his recent arrest following his involvement in a protest around the Venezuelan embassy. The Grayzone founder and best-selling author’s arrest went unreported by mainstream media.

“What I can say because it’s an open case, is that the charge against me is simple assault. I’m completely innocent.” Blumenthal goes on to explain why he’s been leveled with a false charge in the first place. “It’s a complete fabrication and it was made against me, I believe, because of who I am and the work I do by a group that’s being basically used by the U.S. government to carry out a vicious coup against an independent country and its UN-recognized elected government.”

Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper also attempt to galvanize the #YangGang in hopes of bringing Andrew Yang on the show.

