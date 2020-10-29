‘Useful Idiots LIVE!’ Featuring Tinashe

To help our listeners join in on the conversation and share their own voice, Rolling Stone in partnership with Yappa will take Rolling Stone’s weekly Useful Idiots platform and transform the podcast into a live virtual event series. Useful Idiots is hosted by Rolling Stone contributing veteran editor, Matt Taibbi and renowned comedian Katie Halper whose conversations center around the upcoming elections and its various political extensions, at the same time challenging political attitude and discussing all happenings along the way leading into Election Day 2020.

For the first time, Rolling Stone and Yappa will supercharge the Useful Idiots conversation by bringing the podcast to life within a live, virtual event series featuring special guests kicking off with Tinashe on November 2nd.

Yappa’s audio and video commenting tool that will debut on Rolling Stone will allow the audience the opportunity to share their voice throughout by submitting “Yaps”, short audio or video recordings. Yappa comments give listeners the chance to connect directly with Matt, Katie, and Tinashe for real, face-to-face conversation. Listeners are encouraged to participate in the premiere event by leaving audio and video yaps (the new way to leave comments on websites and join the conversation) about the upcoming election in the Yappa widget with in the comments section at the bottom of this page. The most engaging yaps will have the chance to be aired during the live event and responded to by special guest Tinashe herself.

Click the Register Now button below to save your spot.

You can find the Useful Idiots podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Register Now!