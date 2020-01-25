 Useful Idiots Podcast: Kucinich on Surviving Assassination Attempts - Rolling Stone
Useful Idiots: Dennis Kucinich on Surviving Three Assassination Attempts

Plus, an update on Glenn Greenwald

In this week’s episode of our Useful Idiots’ podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper talk to Dennis Kucinich, who ran for president in 2004 and 2008, about his insights into the current presidential campaign. Plus, the duo discuss all the other crazy things going on in American politics.

“He’s way nerdier than I thought,” Halper says after the interview.

Taibbi then discusses when he saw Kucinich reading while on the campaign trail. It wasn’t for a speech or anything related to running for president. “He’s just reading. In between events, he was just educating himself,” Taibbi explains. “He didn’t care what people thought of him. He’s just a super interesting guy; he’s ever intellectual courageous. … As a politician, he looked at running for president as an intellectually serious person would. If you were actually trying to solve all these problems, what would you actually come up with, not what would pass.”

You can find the show on AppleSpotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

