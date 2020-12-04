‘Useful Idiots’ With Erin Brokovich on the U.S. Water Crisis

In the latest socially distanced episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by legendary environmental activist Erin Brockovich.

For “Democrats Suck,” Matt and Katie discuss Biden’s nominee for his head of the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden.

“She’s really known for two things, she’s know for tweeting and hating Bernie Sanders,” says Matt. “Putting her in the OMB, where Sanders is going to be the ranking member of the Budget Committee, it’s just such a gigantic ‘f. you’ to the entire Sanders vote. There’s no way they weren’t conscious of that.”

Our hosts also reprise a fan-favorite segment in which they review a show they’ve never seen, this time taking a crack at the HBO hit with High Grant and Nicole Kidman, The Undoing.

Erin Brockovich then joins the show to discuss Superman’s Not Coming, her recent book on the U.S. water crisis, Biden’s EPA transition pick Michael McCabe, and how to effectively fight against corporations that pollute.

Brockovich points to transition team member McCabe’s involvement with DuPont and PFOA as a red flag. “There’s not room to have an insider from DuPont, who was part of a communications strategy to cover up this chemical that has now become the nation’s worst chemical outbreak in our history, serving anywhere near the EPA,” says Brockovich.

Brockovich is focusing on threats to clean drinking water in the U.S., and says it’s an uphill battle to fix, pointing to the role individuals (especially young people) can play in using the law to protect water. “There’s so much room here… to come into and begin to change and reform and challenge these procedures, these policies, these guidelines if you will, to make them better.”

At the end of the day, Brockovich says that getting involved locally is how to ensure communities have access to clean air, water and land. “Imagine if every community and its members rose as you saw in Tonganoxie, or as you see in Hannibal, and we could have a whole lot more stories to talk about, did that across the nation. We’d actually get something done.”