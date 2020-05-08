 Useful Idiots: COVID-19 With Virologist Dr. Christian Bréchot - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next 'Spaceship Earth' Review: Under the Domes, Out of Their Minds Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Useful Idiots: COVID-19 With Virologist Dr. Christian Bréchot

Plus Rambo goes to Venezuela

By
Reed Dunlea
&
Daniel Halperin

In our latest quarantine episode of Rolling Stone‘s Useful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by leading virologist Dr. Christian Bréchot. They discuss the origins of COVID-19, how the virology and wider scientific communities are working together for solutions, how a vaccine may get developed and why he doesn’t expect one any time soon.

Katie and Matt respond to another update on Senator Kelly Loefller’s ties with the New York Stock Exchange. Senator Loeffler’s husband, Jeffrey C. Sprecher, is chairman of the NYSE, and she had (along with other senators) allegedly panic-sold stocks after being briefed on the coronavirus. It now has come to light that Senator Loeffler was gifted $9 million by Intercontinental Exchange, NYSE’s parent company, when she left to join Congress.

“That looks pretty bad. NYSE gives $9 million to Senator who votes for rescue package that helps the NYSE. I mean, that’s about as clear cut as that sort of payola politics gets,” says Matt. “They’re paying it forward,” jokes Halper.

Taibbi is flabbergasted, confused, and triggered by the meaning of Elon Musk and Grimes’s child’s name, X Æ A-12, and the duo ponder what childhood will be like.

Related

A man walks past a sign suggesting how far people should be from each other on the boardwalk in Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 19 April 2020. Restrictions requiring the shut down of all non-essential businesses are currently in place around the United States to stop the spread of the highly-contagious coronavirus. These restrictions are having massive economic implications and some local and federal politicians are begining to suggest plans for lifting some rules in an effort to get parts of the economy going again; many health officials are worried this will lead to another spike in COVID-19 cases.New York Coronavirus, Brooklyn, USA - 19 Apr 2020
Coronavirus Has Apparently Been Detected In Semen
Ari Melber on Fact-Checking a Feckless President

Related

Leonard Cohen
How Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' Brilliantly Mingled Sex, Religion
'Fight Club' at 20: The Twisted Joys of David Fincher's Toxic-Masculinity Sucker Punch

Katie and Matt also break down the botched coup in Venezuela, or what Katie calls the “Bay of Pigs 2.0,” and the role of Silvercorp USA, an American private security company led by Canadian-born, ex-Green Beret, Alexander the Great fanatic Justin Goudreau. They go on to discuss Airsoft rifles and Rambo.

Katie and Matt speak with virologist Dr. Christian Bréchot, who among other things is the president of the Global Virus Network, a network of research centers around the world with a mission of fighting against viruses, with a current focus on COVID-19.

Katie asks Dr. Bréchot if he thinks of COVID-19 as an analytical being, to which he replies, “Yes, sometimes.”

The trio discusses the development of a vaccine, and the timeline in which the global scientific community may be able to develop one. “I really hope I’m wrong. But if I have to express my opinion: I hardly believe that we could have the vaccine before summer 2021, end of 2021,” says Dr. Bréchot.

They discuss social distancing, and how it can be enforced in different counties, from South Korea to France. “In general, I would go for obligatory,” Bréchot says. “I believe that’s the only way.”

You can find the Useful Idiots podcast on AppleSpotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Matt Taibbi, Useful Idiots

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.