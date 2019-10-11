Useful Idiots: Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter Chris Hedges on the Climate Crisis, Reporting on the Iraq War

On this week’s episode of Useful Idiots, Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper interview Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Chris Hedges, who most recently participated in the climate crisis protests by British activist group Extinction Rebellion at Wall Street. Hedges discusses his involvement with the protests and talks through the origins of his career as a journalist, including getting his first major piece published in the Christian Science Monitor when he was in college. He also reflects on his job at the New York Times, his time covering the Gulf and Iraq wars, how public perception of Vietnam evolved in the 1970s, and how much international journalism has changed in the past 20 years.

“I began as a stringer and then was hired as a full-time employee, but that doesn’t exist anymore,” says Hedges. “When I was in Salvador, every network had a bureau, they had reporters, they had producers…that’s all gone. It was great for my career at the Times, because all the jobs that I wanted, nobody else wanted.”

