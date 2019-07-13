US Flag Replaced With Mexican Flag During Protest at ICE Detention Facility

At an ICE detention facility in Aurora, Colo., on Friday protesters removed an American flag and replaced it with a Mexican flag. In addition to the flag swap, which was cheered by those gathered, protesters vandalized a Blue Lives Matter flag, writing “Abolish ICE” on it with spray paint and flew the flag upside down.

Protestors on @ICEgov property just pulled down the American flag and replaced it with the Mexican flag. The group by the doors is growing. Though most protestors are still on the street. pic.twitter.com/X2waaFMEOW — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) July 13, 2019

According to CBS Denver, hundreds of people demonstrated near the facility to protest the treatment of those being held and ICE raids in Denver and 10 other cities across the country that are scheduled to start on Sunday.

“It starts on Sunday, and they’re going to take people out, and they’re going to bring them back to their countries, or they’re going to take criminals out—put them in prison or put them in prison in the countries they came from,” President Donald Trump said outside of the White House on Friday.

The raids, which were originally planned to take place in late June but were postponed by President Trump, will cover multiple days and include “collateral” deportations, according to the New York Times. That means, even if a certain person wasn’t originally targeted but they just happened to be in the vicinity of the raid, they might be detained. According to CBS Denver, some immigrants were seeking refuge in churches to avoid ICE detention.