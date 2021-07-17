 U.S. Is Investigating Mysterious Symptoms Felt by Diplomats in Vienna - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Spike Lee Accidentally and Prematurely Reveal Cannes' Palme d'Or Winner
Home Politics Politics News

U.S. Is Investigating Mysterious Symptoms Experienced by Diplomats in Vienna

Some are reporting similar symptoms to those experienced by diplomats in Cuba affected by “Havana syndrome”

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
U.S. Is Investigating Mysterious Symptoms Experienced by Diplomats in Vienna

The US Department of State building is seen in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The federal government is investigating mysterious health incidents among U.S. diplomats and government employees in Vienna, Austria. Since Biden took office in January of this year, around two dozen U.S. intelligence officials, diplomats and government employees in Vienna have reported symptoms, the New Yorker reported on Friday.

“In coordination with our partners across the U.S. government, we are vigorously investigating reports of possible unexplained health incidents among the U.S. Embassy Vienna community,” the State Department said, according to the AP. “Any employees who reported a possible [unexplained health incident (UHI)] received immediate and appropriate attention and care.”

Related Stories

Biden Administration to Create Nonbinary Designation for Passports
Antony Blinken's Rock & Roll Heart

Related Stories

Ringo Starr
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs
The United States of Weed

On Saturday, the Austrian Foreign Ministry announced it is cooperating with the U.S. authorities to uncover the cause of the health incidents.

U.S. diplomats in the city have reported feeling strange symptoms, some of which are similar to those experienced by American diplomats in Havana, Cuba, starting in 2016, which came to be known as “Havana syndrome.” A study by the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Brain Injury and Repair examined those affected in Havana found signs of brain damage “similar to those found in persistent concussion syndrome, yet there was no evidence of blunt head trauma.”

One theory behind the symptoms is that foreign adversaries may be using devices that emit microwave and radio waves to possibly steal data from the diplomats’ computers or mobile phones. A report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine theorized that the illnesses were caused by directed radio frequency energy that contained microwaves. The report also noted that there “was significant research in Russia/USSR into the effects of pulsed, rather than continuous wave [radio frequency] exposures,” although it did not explicitly blame Russia for the attacks.

In June, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is conducting a government-wide review to figure out who is responsible for the attacks. “We are in the midst — at the president’s direction, with the National Security Council in the lead — of coordinating a government-wide review, including the intelligence community, the State Department, the Defense Department, to try to get to the bottom of what caused them, who did it, if anyone did, and of course care for any people who may have been victimized by it,” Blinken said.

In This Article: Antony Blinken, Austria

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.