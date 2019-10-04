Democrats Demand Ukraine Answers, Documents from Pence for Impeachment Inquiry

The chairmen of the House committees on Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight are seeking a lengthy list of documents from Vice President Mike Pence in connection with the House’s impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

Reps. Eliot Engel, Adam Schiff and Elijah Cummings officially requested from Pence on Friday “all documents and communications” — notes, memos, transcripts, briefs — referring to or relating to President Trumps’s April and July phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Recently, public reports have raised questions about any role you may have playerd in conveying or reinforcing the President’s stark message to the Ukrainian President,” the Democrats write in a letter to Pence.

The letter goes on to mention both reports that Pence national security advisor Keith Kellogg was on the July 25th call between Tump and Zelensky, and the fact that Pence refused to answer when asked if Trump’s decision to freeze aid to Ukraine was part of an effort to “try to dig up dirt” on the Biden family.

“You declined to respond directly, but stated instead: ‘as President Trump had me make very clear, we have great concerns about issues of corruption,'” the Democrats wrote.

They’re also asking for any and all communications about the calls between current or former officials in the White House, White House Counsel’s Office, National Security Council, Office of Mangement and Budget, White House Situation Room, DOJ, State Department, Department of Energy, and the intelligence agencies and for information about meetings the president had that might have involved or concerned Zelensky, with Kurt Volker and Gordon Sondland, the two officials who texts were recently made public and with Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who attended Zelensky’s inauguration on behalf of the administration. They are asking Pence to produce the documents by October 15.