 Ukraine Controversy 'May Force' Move on Impeachment Intel Chair Says
Politics Politics News

Ukraine Controversy ‘May Force’ Democrats to Move on Impeachment, House Intel Chair Says

“The president is pushing us down this road,” Rep. Adam Schiff said

Donald Trump

US President Donald J. Trump speaks at a press conference with Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison.

JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who has been pretty much in lockstep with Speaker Nancy Pelosi when it comes to downplaying talk of impeachment, seemed to strike a different note than the speaker on matters of Ukraine and how the controversy may lead to impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Schiff told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the president’s actions are forcing the Democrats’ hand. “The president is pushing us down this road. And if in particular — after having sought foreign assistance and welcomed foreign assistant in the last presidential campaign as a candidate, he is now doing the same thing again but now using the power of the presidency — then he may force us to go down this road. I’ve spoken with a number of colleagues over the last week, and this seems different in kind and we may very well have crossed the Rubicon here,” Schiff said.

On Friday, Pelosi spoke to NPR about whether or not a sitting president can be indicted and she said, “I do think that we will have to pass some laws that will have clarity for future presidents,” seeming to say the topic is too muddled to move ahead against Trump. Additionally on Saturday, CNBC’s John Harwood reported that a Pelosi advisor told him that the speaker has not changed her mind after news of the whistleblower in connection with the Ukraine news broke citing no support from Republicans. “No. See any GOP votes for it?” the advisor replied.

Calls for impeachment hearings are and will continue growing if the Ukraine controversy has legs. Schiff said that if Trump’s behavior is proven, “then [impeachment] may be the only remedy that is coequal to the evil that conduct represents.” It will be interesting to see how Pelosi acts, as now one of her most staunch allies seems to be leaning more towards proceedings than he has in the past.

