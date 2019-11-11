 Uber CEO Calls Saudi Arabia’s Murder of Jamal Khashoggi a ‘Mistake’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Neil Young Wants You to Hear His Unreleased Music Before You Die Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Uber CEO on Saudi Arabia’s Assassination of Jamal Khashoggi: ‘People Make Mistakes’

Dara Khosrowshahi walked back his statement after interview went live: “I said something in the moment that I do not believe”

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, in New YorkGlobal Business Forum Uber, New York, USA - 25 Sep 2019

In a new interview with Axios, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi described Saudi Arabia's assassination of Jamal Khashoggi as a "mistake."

Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock

In a new interview with Axios, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi described Saudi Arabia’s assassination of Washington Post journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi as a “mistake,” likening it to his company’s misfires with self-driving cars.

“I think that government said they made a mistake,” he said when asked whether Yasir Al-Rumayyan — who runs Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — should be sitting on Uber’s board given the nation’s role in the murder of a U.S. journalist. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is Uber’s fifth-largest shareholder.

“It’s a serious mistake,” Khosrowshahi continued. “We’ve made mistakes, too, with self-driving. We’ve stopped [self-]driving and we’re recovering from that mistake. I think people make mistakes. It doesn’t mean they can never be forgiven. They’ve taken it seriously.”

When Dan Primack of Axios responded by noting that the U.S. intelligence community suggested that Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had a role in ordering an assassination, Khosrowshahi said he “didn’t read that part of the CIA report.”

After the interview went live, Khosrowshahi released a statement clarifying his comments. “I said something in the moment that I do not believe,” he said. “When it comes to Jamal Khashoggi, his murder was reprehensible and should not be forgotten or excused.”

Unaddressed by Axios or Khosrowshahi was Saudi Arabia’s role in the war in Yemen, in which at least 85,000 children under the age of five have died of starvation.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.