 Why Is Tulsi Gabbard Speaking at CPAC? - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Snoop Dogg's 4-Year-Old Cookbook Returns to Bestsellers List After Super Bowl Performance
Home Politics Politics News

Tulsi Gabbard to Speak at CPAC, Joining Its ‘Great Un-Wokening’

Gabbard, who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, once called Trump “unfit to serve.” Now she’s building buzz for the 45th president along with Marjorie Taylor Greene

By
Tim Dickinson

Reporter

Tim Dickinson's Most Recent Stories

View All
DETROIT, MI - MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) holds a Town Hall meeting on Super Tuesday Primary night on March 3, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Gabbard, the first Samoan American and first Hindu elected to Congress, is one of two women left in the Democratic Primary, the other being Senator Elizabeth Warren. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)DETROIT, MI - MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) holds a Town Hall meeting on Super Tuesday Primary night on March 3, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Gabbard, the first Samoan American and first Hindu elected to Congress, is one of two women left in the Democratic Primary, the other being Senator Elizabeth Warren. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Getty Images News

Tulsi Gabbard, the former Hawaii congresswoman who sought the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, is completing her metamorphosis from iconoclast progressive to hardcore conservative by appearing as a featured guest at the Trumpy love-in known as the Conservative Political Action Conference.

CPAC 2022 begins Wednesday in Orlando, where Gabbard will join a roster of GOP loyalists — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican senators Ted Cruz, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, and Representatives Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Lauren Boebert, Madison Cawthorn and Marjorie Taylor Greene — in building buzz for the star of the circus, former President Donald Trump.

According to the conference agenda, Gabbard will appear at the Friday night “Ronald Reagan Dinner,” where the keynote speaker is the former Fox News star conspiracy theorist Glenn Beck.

Related Stories

Fauci Calls Anti-Vax Cheers at CPAC 'Horrifying'
At CPAC Trump Claims GOP as His Own, Names Blacklist of Republicans Against Him

Related Stories

50 Best Action Movies of All Time
The United States of Weed

Less than two years ago, Gabbard, a former vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee, sought to lead that party’s ticket to defeat Trump, whom she blasted as “unfit to serve.” A veteran of the Iraq War, Gabbard ran on a platform for peace, pledging to end regime-change wars to invest, instead, in single-payer healthcare and “a 100 percent renewable energy economy,” decrying the Trump administration for putting the interests of the fossil-fuel industry above the planet.

Gabbard launched her 2020 campaign with an apology for her past anti-LGBTQ views and closed it with a robust endorsement of Joe Biden for president, speaking to her affection for his late son Beau. “I am confident that he will lead our country, guided by the spirit of aloha,” Gabbard said of Joe Biden in March 2020, adding her confidence that Biden would “heal the division that has been tearing our country apart.”

But since leaving Congress, Gabbard has lurched hard to the right. She’s becoming a fixture on Fox News, while recently blasting the Biden administration in terms that would make even some Republicans blanch:

Gabbard has lately insisted that Ukraine is not worth protecting because it “isn’t actually a democracy,” and defended the pandemic-disinformation-spouting podcaster Joe Rogan against the “zealots of wokeism,” whom she claimed seek to “censor voices who do not agree with theirs.”

In this regard, Gabbard will find easy company at CPAC which is being touted by Chairman Matt Schlapp as an expression and celebration of America’s “great Un-Wokening.”

Launched in 1974, CPAC bills itself as the “most influential gathering of conservatives in the world.” Accordingly, the 2022 conference will feature speeches by noted movement intellectuals including James O’Keefe, Charlie Kirk, Alex Berenson, Kimbery Guilfoyle, Papa John and Dr. Oz.

A sampling of the speech titles include:

  • Fire Fauci
  • Fighting Woke Inc.
  • Obamacare Still Kills
  • Are you ready to be called a racist: The courage to run for office
  • Put Him to Bed, Lock Her Up and Send Her to the Border
  • Lock Her Up, FOR REAL
  • The Moron in Chief

The conference, which should make us all proud to be Americans, wraps up Sunday afternoon with a closing speech by Donald Trump, Jr., and a special live performance by Lee Greenwood.

In This Article: CPAC, Tulsi Gabbard

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.