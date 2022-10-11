Fox News Pundit Announces She’s Not a Democrat

Tulsi Gabbard, the former 2020 presidential candidate and current Fox News talking head, announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the party she sought to represent in the White House.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war,” she said in a video address that filled up a bingo card’s worth of right-wing talking points.

Gabbard’s bonafides as a Democrat were suspect even as she was running for president. She has a history as an anti-LGBTQ+ activist, with the organization she worked for, Alliance for a Traditional Marriage, describing homosexuality as “unhealthy, abnormal behavior that should not be promoted or accepted in society.” She tried to claim ahead of her presidential campaign that she was committed to working for equal rights for all, but her bigoted past and anti-woke present indicate any overtures to equality were simply part of a ploy for power.

Gabbard didn’t come close to winning the nomination and has since carved out a role as a right-wing pundit masquerading as a token Democrat on Fox News. She even guest-hosted Tucker Carlson Tonight following the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August. “Now, whatever your views are on Donald Trump, there’s no denying that the unprecedented raid on his Palm Beach home earlier this week has set our country on a dangerous new course, and there’s no turning back,” she said.

Gabbard has returned to her roots as an opponent of LGBTQ+ Americans, as well. She’s railed against trans rights, and not only did she support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill, she said wasn’t extreme enough. “But as I read the legislation, I gotta tell you, I was shocked to learn that it only protects kids from kindergarten till third grade,” she said of the bill to suppress discussion of sexuality in schools. “Third grade? What about 12th grade or not at all?”

It may have been her message at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this year, however, that best illustrates how Gabbard was, is, and always will be full of shit. “I’m going to talk about the need for us to actually treat each other with respect and end this tribalism and divisiveness that’s tearing us apart,” she said in explaining her appearance at the right-wing conference to Politico.

It’s unclear where calling Democrats an “elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness” fits into her push for unity.